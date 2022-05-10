IntelGenx Announces Voting Results on Election of Directors and other items

SAINT-LAURENT, Quebec, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. IGX IGXT (the "Company") announces that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by the Company at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held by virtual meeting on May 10, 2022 ("Meeting"), including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy.

The following matters were submitted to votes of the Company's shareholders: (i) the election of eight directors, (ii) the ratification of Richter LLP as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, (iii) the advisory vote on executive compensation, (iv) the approval of an ordinary resolution (in the form included in the accompanying Proxy Statement), to ratify and approve amendments to the Company's 2016 Stock Option Plan.

As of the Record Date, there were 154,651,290 shares outstanding of the Company's common stock at $0.00001 par value (the "IntelGenx Common Stock"). At the 2022 Annual Meeting, shareholders as of the Record Date holding 105,395,585 shares (68.15%) of the IntelGenx Common Stock were present at the virtual meeting or per proxy. Each such shareholder was entitled to one vote for each share of the IntelGenx Common Stock held on the Record Day.

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Nominee For Against Abstain Number % Number % Number % Horst G. Zerbe, Ph.D. 68,685,849 90.72 6,074,953 8.02 951,710 1.26 J. Bernard Boudreau 71,255,057 94.11 3,635,991 4.80 821.464 1.09 Bernd J. Melchers 70,820,471 93.54 4,081,537 5.39 810,504 1.07 Clemens Mayr 70,926,187 93.68 3,909,281 5.16 877,044 1.16 Mark Nawacki 71,074,905 93.87 3,827,603 5.06 810,004 1.07 Frank Stegert 71,535,643 94.48 3,367,945 4.45 808.924 1.07 Srinivas Rao, Ph.D. 72,175,809 95.33 2,728,699 3.60 808,004 1.07 Monika Trzcinska, Ph.D. 72,058,720 95.18 2,850,078 3.76 803,714 1.06

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx's superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ™, VetaFilm™ and transdermal VevaDerm™, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx's innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx's operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

