urban-gro, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Financial Results with Revenue Growth of 76% and 7th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA

- Record first quarter revenue of $21.1 million, representing growth of 76% compared to the prior year period
- First quarter net loss of $(0.7) million
- First quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.4 million, our seventh consecutive positive quarter
- Project backlog of contractually committed equipment and service orders with deposits received of $22.0 million as of March 31, 2022
- Strong balance sheet with $27.1 million in cash and no debt
- Completed buyback of $3.8 million in treasury stock
LAFAYETTE, Colo., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. UGRO ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), a fully integrated architectural design, engineering, procurement, and construction management ("EPC") design-build firm specializing in indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA"), today reported record first quarter financial results.
Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are off to a strong start in 2022, reflected by our record first quarter results, which continues to demonstrate our ability to drive unparalleled value for our clients through our full suite of in-house service offerings. We grew our revenue 75% on a year-over-year basis and continued to deliver positive Adjusted EBITDA while simultaneously making key investments that are geared toward driving long-term growth and enhancing shareholder value."
Mr. Nattrass added, "I am very excited about the addition of construction management services to our platform following the Emerald C.M. acquisition. This completes our vision to create a turnkey design-build company with a full suite of capabilities and the requisite depth in indoor CEA expertise to drive value for our clients throughout the project lifecycle. Furthermore, while Emerald C.M. bolsters our project pipeline, our robust set of capabilities creates opportunities for diversification both in terms of revenue streams and industries beyond CEA. urban-gro is a formidable force with a focused strategy to deliver our value-added design, engineering, procurement, and construction management services through offering a bespoke design-build client solutions with a single point of responsibility."
First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenue was $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $12.0 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $9.1 million, or 76%. This increase was driven by an increase in the specification, procurement and integration of cultivation equipment tied to the growth of new and existing project contracts, as well as $3.4 million of incremental services revenue from acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was 48%, excluding contribution from the 2WR+ acquisition.
Gross profit was $4.9 million, or 23% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $2.6 million, or 22% of revenue, in the prior year period, representing an increase of $2.3 million. The increase in gross profit dollars and margin was driven by higher margin services revenues tied to an increased focus on building out the Company's turnkey services offering.
Operating expenses were $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.5 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $3.3 million. This increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by increased headcount to support both current and future demand for the Company's solutions, continued investment in European growth, as well as costs associated with acquisitions.
Net loss was $(0.7) million, or $(0.07) per share, in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to a net loss of $(1.6) million, or a net loss per share of $(0.20), in the prior year period, representing an improvement of $0.9 million, or $0.13 per share.
Adjusted EBITDA1 was $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was driven by growth in gross profit, including the contribution from the acquisition of 2WR, and fully offset by strategic investments in operating expenses to drive growth.
Backlog as of March 31, 2022
Consolidated backlog is unrealized revenue represented by contractually committed equipment or service orders with deposits received. As of March 31, 2022, total backlog was $22 million, comprised of an equipment backlog of $16 million and a services backlog of $6 million.
Recent Developments
Closed Acquisition of Emerald C.M.
On April 29, 2022 the Company completed its acquisition of Emerald C.M., a 37-year-old Colorado-based construction management firm providing comprehensive construction and supervisory services, from initial design through final build-out. urban-gro is funding the purchase price of $7.0 million, inclusive of a maximum $2.0 million contingent earnout, with a combination of $2.5 million in cash and up to $4.5 million in equity. The acquisition further extends urban-gro's full suite of in-house services to include construction management services, as well as facilitates the completion of turnkey design-build capabilities. The Company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings in 2022.
Reiterates 2022 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Excluding any unforeseen potential impact from macroeconomic forces and supply chain complexities that could affect clients and their respective industries, the Company affirmed its 2022 revenue guidance of greater than $110 million and Adjusted EBITDA guidance of greater than $5.0 million, including partial year contribution from the acquisition of Emerald C.M. Inc.
Conference Call Details
urban-gro will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results today, May 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM ET. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 877-407-3982 (U.S.), 201-493-6780 (International). The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the urban-gro website, ir.urban-gro.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the event.
urban-gro, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|27,052,203
|$
|34,592,190
|Accounts receivable, net
|13,467,120
|13,125,685
|Inventories
|354,320
|514,756
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|10,081,436
|11,248,266
|Total current assets
|50,955,079
|59,480,897
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|207,638
|207,496
|Operating lease right of use assets, net
|693,524
|689,704
|Investments
|4,210,358
|4,210,358
|Goodwill
|7,992,121
|7,992,121
|Intangible assets, net
|1,412,965
|1,575,466
|Total non-current assets
|14,516,606
|14,675,145
|Total assets
|$
|65,471,685
|$
|74,156,042
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,930,985
|$
|6,066,896
|Accrued expenses
|3,106,790
|3,878,278
|Customer deposits
|7,234,914
|13,345,451
|Contingent consideration
|1,563,000
|1,563,000
|Operating lease liabilities
|219,836
|152,459
|Total current liabilities
|20,055,525
|25,006,084
|Non-current liabilities:
|Operating lease liabilities
|474,862
|542,003
|Deferred tax liability
|332,565
|440,625
|Total non-current liabilities
|807,427
|982,628
|Total liabilities
|20,862,952
|25,988,712
|Preferred stock, $0.10 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,627,528 issued and 10,353,525 outstanding as of March 31, 2022, and 11,588,110 issued and 10,733,195 outstanding as of December 31, 2021
|11,628
|11,588
|Additional paid in capital
|79,589,977
|78,679,220
|Treasury shares, cost basis: 1,274,003 shares as of March 31, 2022 and 854,915 shares as of December 31, 2021
|(11,456,667
|)
|(7,683,490
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(23,536,205
|)
|(22,839,988
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|44,608,733
|48,167,330
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|65,471,685
|$
|74,156,042
urban-gro, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three months ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|Equipment systems
|$
|17,067,344
|$
|11,344,752
|Services
|3,638,507
|260,513
|Consumable products
|347,018
|429,093
|Total Revenue
|21,052,869
|12,034,358
|Cost of Revenue
|16,150,849
|9,393,713
|Gross profit
|4,902,020
|2,640,645
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|4,887,801
|2,197,009
|Stock-based compensation
|882,000
|290,805
|Total operating expenses
|5,769,801
|2,487,814
|Income (loss) from operations
|(867,781
|)
|152,831
|Non-operating income (expenses):
|Interest expense
|(7,658
|)
|(317,443
|)
|Interest income
|79,852
|-
|Interest expense - beneficial conversion of notes payable
|-
|(636,075
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(790,723
|)
|Other income (expense)
|(8,690
|)
|2,828
|Total non-operating income (expenses)
|63,504
|(1,741,413
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(804,277
|)
|(1,588,582
|)
|Deferred income tax benefit
|108,060
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(696,217
|)
|$
|(1,588,582
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(696,217
|)
|$
|(1,588,582
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share:
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computation
|10,508,972
|7,831,959
urban-gro, Inc.
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TO NET INCOME (LOSS)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Net Loss
|$
|(696,217
|)
|$
|(1,588,582
|)
|Interest expense
|7,658
|317,443
|Interest expense - BCF
|-
|636,075
|Interest income
|(79,852
|)
|-
|Income tax benefit
|(108,060
|)
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|218,278
|55,685
|EBITDA
|$
|(658,193
|)
|$
|(579,379
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|790,723
|Stock-based compensation
|882,000
|290,805
|Transaction costs
|55,225
|6,687
|Non-recurring legal fees
|161,546
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|440,578
|$
|508,836
Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc.
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
-or-
Jeff Sonnek – ICR, Inc.
(720) 730-8160
investors@urban-gro.com
Media Contact:
Mark Sinclair – MATTIO Communications
(650) 269-9530
urbangro@mattio.com
