Sun Country Airlines to Participate at the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines SNCY today announced that Dave Davis, president and chief financial officer, will present at the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 17 at 10:40 AM EST.
A link to the live webcast can be found on the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.
About Sun Country
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.
For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.
Investor Relations Chris Allen 651-681-4810 IR@suncountry.com
