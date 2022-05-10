Radix and Solvay to Present "Optimizing Chemical Equipment Efficiency" at AVEVA PI World 2022

HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix Engineering and Software will present, along with Solvay, a successful project developed about "Optimizing Chemical Equipment Efficiency" at AVEVA PI World. Radix is an AVEVA Global Alliance Partner and also a bronze sponsor and exhibitor at this event, from May 16-19, 2022 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.



Radix will demonstrate how it works with AVEVA to embrace innovation, applying intelligent software to reshape engineering, operations, and performance. Radix combines the capabilities of AVEVA Osisoft to generate revenue, maximize operating efficiency, and reduce operational costs.

Case Study Presentation

Solvay, a global leader in materials, chemicals, and solutions, hired Radix to develop a system to monitor online the performance of its equipment at the Paulínia Unit, São Paulo (Brazil) Chemical Production Unit. The new system will help reduce corrective and preventive maintenance orders, energy consumption, increase productivity, and improve plant reliability. Solvay also anticipates better integration between maintenance, operations, and engineering teams, resulting in joint analysis and better decision-making.

Radix built the system using the AVEVA OSIsoft PI System and hybrid AI models to calculate performance indicators in real-time, and identify possible failures in 145 pieces of equipment. The project evaluated all equipment, revealing the best efficiency points, how to avoid failures related to operational deviation or possible anomalies and monitor the best process data range in real-time.

"With the system, it is possible to assess the health of equipment 24 hours, from anywhere with access to Solvay's network and the PI System. In addition to the dashboards, there is also support for automatic emails, with notifications sent if a device enters a condition outside its normal operating range. Before the project, these kind of problems could not be foreseen," said the project coordinator, Diego Paes from Radix.

By implementing the solution, Solvay's goal is to reduce emergency work from 16% (based on the 2018 report) to 5% by 2023. The project also reduced preventive maintenance and increased efficiency on some equipment by optimizing best process conditions.

"Asset performance, predictive maintenance and (Remote) Surveillance Center concepts are some of Radix's digital solutions for Downstream & Chemicals. In today's world with unpredictable events happening and a strong drive to zero emissions, the industry is struggling to keep margins while markets are rapidly changing. Reliability and Predictability are more than ever essential to keep margins and reputation in a good shape. As an end-to-end solution provider, Radix combines process-, chemical-, mechanical- and control engineering domain expertise and software technology to solve complex problems for plants assets and chemicals & petrochemicals supply chain. The combination of engineering skills with the AVEVA product landscape has proven to be of very high value for the industry to achieve their challenging targets," commented John De Koning, Radix President Europe/ME.

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software is a privately held global engineering, software, and Operations/Information Technology consulting company with more than 1000 employees around the world. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial customers focused on the Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, and Food & Beverage industries, as well as non-industrial customers focused on Transportation, Education, Healthcare, Financial, and Entertainment industries. Radix's North American headquarters are in Houston, TX with the Global HQ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. With a strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has been developing projects in more than 35 countries worldwide.

