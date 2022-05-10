NP Digital Named to Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces 2022

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, named Performance Marketing Agency of the Year and recognized as the 2nd fastest growing large agency, has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. The recognition results from comprehensive measurement and direct employee feedback on the exceptional workplace it created. The list includes 475 finalists from thousands of nationwide submissions.

The latest recognition validates that while NP Digital is growing fast, it has never been more devoted to building a diverse and engaging place to work. 90 percent of employees are highly engaged, and NP Digital scored above the finalist average of 92 percent.

"We hire only the most outstanding, forward-thinking candidates and are committed to developing the ‘Diversity IQ' required to solve problems and building an organization where all our colleagues find opportunities for growth, well-being and belonging," said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. "We're only as good as our employees, their physical, emotional and financial well-being is a primary focus for us. When you work with great people and leaders that support you, there's no end to what you can accomplish."

NP Digital encourages and celebrates different backgrounds and perspectives from all team members, but three core values unify the global agency.

"Think Big" challenges the teams in all aspects of the business. For clients, it requires the agency to consistently expand clients' vision beyond what is expected and engage as a committed partner that provides strategic recommendations and measurable business outcomes.

"Own It" plays a key role in encouraging employee autonomy, exercising responsibility and accountability. Owning it empowers employees to build skillsets within their roles, design career paths, and gain valuable leadership tools.

"Have Fun" cultivates an enjoyable work environment that employees look forward to. The passion behind the work and culture is visible throughout the organization.

Work-life balance and giving back are two main priorities for the agency. NP Digital offers paid time off for volunteering, does pro-bono work for non-profits and is developing NP University, a skills development and training platform.

Those eager for a role with autonomy, direct impact and growth opportunities can learn more about joining the global NP Digital team by visting the NP Digital careers page.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world's most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 650 employees, seven offices, and headquarters in Las Vegas. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

