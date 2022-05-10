TVO Original 'The Long Weekend' celebrates inclusivity in the outdoors

Toronto, ON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario is one of Canada's most popular provincial parks, known for its rugged beauty, majestic wildlife and abundant recreational opportunities. Premiering Monday, June 7, 2022 on TVO, TVO Today, YouTube and smart TV services, TVO Original The Long Weekend invites viewers into the depths of this natural gem on one of the park's busiest weekends in its 129-year history. Experience Labour Day weekend with a joyful diversity of first-time visitors to Algonquin.
"Every Ontarian should have the opportunity to enjoy Algonquin Park," says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. "Whether you're an experienced camper or have yet to discover what it's like to sleep under the stars, surrounded by loon calls and croaking frogs, The Long Weekend will inspire the thrill of getting away from it all."
TVO Original The Long Weekend follows a Zimbabwean-Canadian family on their first backcountry adventure, from packing supplies in Toronto to their last paddle stroke in Algonquin. Viewers also follow two gay male newcomers to Canada who highlight some of the ways in which LGBTQ+ people are newly claiming space in the outdoor recreation world. Interviews with a local outfitter at The Portage Store, park volunteers and board members from the Friends of Algonquin Park also offer insight into the changing face of camping in Canada.
"In this turbulent era, the ability to escape into the vast wilderness of Algonquin Provincial Park is more valuable than ever," says Executive Producer Stuart Henderson. "What director Catie Lamer and her team captured in this gorgeous, soulful film is both a snapshot of a busy weekend in this world-famous park, and a portrait of people emerging from the throes of pandemic lockdowns. Connecting with nature, reconnecting with each other and exploring this ragged and powerful place, these diverse Ontarians remind us just how important it is that these wilderness parks remain accessible to all."
Watch the premiere of TVO Original The Long Weekend at 9 pm ET on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 on TVO, TVO Today, YouTube and smart TV services. Download the TVO Today app for iOS or Android and watch award-winning documentaries and enjoy current affairs journalism on your mobile device. Sign up for the TVO Docs Newsletter and stay connected with weekly updates on the latest in documentary films and series at TVO.
About TVO
TVO inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com.
Smart TV streaming services:
LG: TVO, TVOkids
Apple TV: TVO, TVOkids
Amazon Fire TV: TVO, TVOkids
Roku: TVO, TVOkids
Android: TVO, TVOkids
About 90th Parallel
TVO Original The Long Weekend is produced by 90th Parallel Productions Ltd in association with TVO, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund (CMF), the Government of Canada – Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit Program and Ontario Creates - Tax Credit Program. Written and directed by Catie Lamer. Produced by Stuart Henderson and Catie Lamer. Stuart Henderson and Gordon Henderson are Executive Producers. For TVO, Jane Jankovic is Executive Producer and Linda Fong is Independent Production Officer.
