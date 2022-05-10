ORION BIOTECHNOLOGY PRESENTING NEW DATA ON ITS LATEST BEST-IN-CLASS GPCR DRUG CANDIDATE

Ottawa, Canada, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd, a drug discovery and development company unlocking the therapeutic potential of G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announced that it will be presenting important new data at both LSX World Congress and TIDES USA 2022 conference, taking place this week - May 10-12, 2022.
Dr. Oliver Hartley, Orion's Vice-President Drug Discovery, will present Orion's novel technology for targeting undrugged peptidergic GPCRs. His presentations will describe Orion's drug discovery platform, one of the fastest drug discovery solutions in the industry for targeting peptidergic GPCRs. Dr. Hartley will also present new data on Orion's CCR2 antagonist, OB-004, demonstrating the ability of this powerful platform to rapidly identify best-in-class GPCR drug candidates.
"Development of a best-in-class molecule in 6 months is an extraordinary accomplishment and validates the effectiveness of our drug discovery platform." said Dr. Hartley. "I am excited to be sharing new results that illustrate how the best-in-class potency, that can be achieved using our approach, can translate into superior activity in stringent and relevant preclinical models. It also validates our decision to further advance preclinical development of OB-004 during 2022 ".
Mark Groper, CEO of Orion Biotechnology added "This exciting new data showcases our ability to rapidly and effectively target peptidergic GPCRs and is another example of how Orion's innovative approach is able to target this valuable, undrugged group of GPCRs."
Ross MacLeod Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. +1 343.291.1032 ross@orionbiotechnology.com
