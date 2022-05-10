Paint and Varnish Market: Production, Suppliers, Industry Trends and Forecast - IndexBox

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: ' EU – Paints and Varnishes - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



EU Paint and Varnish Market Statistics

Imports $10,049.8 Million USD Exports $13,886.3 Million USD Top Importers Germany, Poland, France Top Exporters Germany, Italy, Netherlands



The paint and varnish market in the European Union was estimated at $16.7B in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). REQUEST FREE DATA

In 2021, consumption of paints and varnishes in the European Union totaled approx. 5.4M tonnes. Overall, consumption saw a perceptible decrease over the last fourteen years. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Paint and Varnish Production

In 2021, production of paints and varnishes in the European Union was estimated at approx. 6.3M tonnes. Over the period under review, production continues to indicate a mild descent. REQUEST FREE DATA

Germany constituted the country with the largest volume of paint and varnish production, comprising approx. 27% of total volume. Moreover, paint and varnish production in Germany exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, France, twofold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Spain with a 12% share.

In Germany, paint and varnish production remained relatively stable over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: France (-1.3% per year) and Spain (-1.1% per year).

EU Paint and Varnish Exports

In 2021, the volume of paints and varnishes exported in the European Union amounted to 3.3M tonnes, surging by 7.8% against the previous year's figure. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.7% over the period from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, paint and varnish exports surged to $13.9B in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +1.9% from 2007 to 2021.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Germany (861K tonnes), distantly followed by Italy (459K tonnes), France (301K tonnes), the Netherlands (299K tonnes), Poland (235K tonnes), Spain (222K tonnes), Belgium (174K tonnes) and Sweden (165K tonnes) were the main exporters of paints and varnishes, together making up 83% of total supplies.

In value terms, Germany ($4.2B) remains the largest paint and varnish supplier in the European Union, comprising 30% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Italy ($2B), with a 14% share of total supplies. It was followed by the Netherlands, with a 9.9% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in Germany amounted to +1.8%. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Italy (+3.1% per year) and the Netherlands (+3.4% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The paint and varnish export price in the European Union stood at $4,237 per tonne in 2021, picking up by 11% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin: the country with the highest price was Belgium ($6,122 per tonne), while Poland ($3,018 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Spain (+1.3%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Paint and Varnish Imports

In 2021, approx. 2.5M tonnes of paints and varnishes were imported in the European Union; increasing by 8.2% against 2020 figures. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.7% over the period from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, paint and varnish imports surged to $10B in 2021. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +2.0% over the period from 2007 to 2021.

Imports by Country

Germany (276K tonnes), France (243K tonnes), Poland (234K tonnes), the Netherlands (221K tonnes), Belgium (208K tonnes), Spain (179K tonnes), Italy (123K tonnes), Austria (118K tonnes), the Czech Republic (109K tonnes), Sweden (93K tonnes), Romania (90K tonnes) and Portugal (76K tonnes) represented roughly 80% of total imports of paints and varnishes in 2021. Slovakia (65K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Germany ($1.2B), Poland ($968M) and France ($967M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together comprising 31% of total purchases. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Sweden, Portugal, Romania and Slovakia, which together accounted for a further 52%.

The Netherlands, with a CAGR of +5.3%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries from 2007-2021, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the paint and varnish import price in the European Union amounted to $4,078 per tonne, increasing by 10% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in the Czech Republic ($4,920 per tonne) and Italy ($4,745 per tonne), while Romania ($3,292 per tonne) and Slovakia ($3,391 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Czech Republic (+2.1%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.











Product Coverage

Paints and varnishes, incl. enamels and lacquers, based on polyesters, dispersed or dissolved in a non-aqueous medium; solutions based on polyesters in volatile organic solvents, containing > 50% solvent by weight;

paints and varnishes, incl. enamels and lacquers, based on acrylic or vinyl polymers, dispersed or dissolved in a non-aqueous medium; solutions based on acrylic or vinyl polymers in volatile organic solvents, containing > 50% solvent by weight;

other paints and varnishes (excl. those based on polyesters and acrylic or vinyl polymers and solutions of collodion) based, dispersed or dissolved in a non-aqueous medium, and solutions in volatile organic solvents, containing > 50% solvent by weight;

paints and varnishes (including enamels and lacquers) based on acrylic or vinyl polymers;

other paints and varnishes (including enamels and lacquers) based on synthetic polymers or chemically modified natural polymers, dispersed or dissolved in an aqueous medium;

prepared water pigments of a kind used for finishing leather.

