DTC Brands Need Superb Relationships With Customers to Succeed

St. Louis, MO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, the leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, knows that putting customers first will help direct-to-consumer brands succeed. Studies show that eighty-six percent of consumers will pay a premium to shop directly with a brand. Still, these retailers must invest in technology to deliver an excellent customer experience.

"Direct to consumer retailers need to make customer experiences seamless, from order processing to order fulfillment," said Chris Deck, CEO and Founder, Deck Commerce. "Deck Commerce OMS streamlines order management while creating a positive customer experience that drives retention, helping brands to optimize the entire order lifecycle, from storefront to front door."

Using an advanced order management system is key to creating the best customer experience and generating superb customer relationships. The OMS must include:

Order orchestration and fulfillment functionality that fulfills orders from the best location at the best cost with little human intervention. Deck Commerce OMS automates up to 98% of orders, reducing errors and allowing retailers to focus on amazing customer experiences.

Inventory management tools let customers know that what they see on your website is, in fact, in stock. Using an Order Management System like Deck Commerce's OMS, retailers get cross-channel visibility and improved inventory accuracy.

Back-end transaction processing that optimizes the DTC experience. With Deck Commerce, you can trigger and monitor actions during processing, such as payment, SMS notifications, emails, financials, tax, loyalty programs & fulfillment updates to curate the best experience.

A full-lifecycle customer service portal empowers store employees and agents to keep customers happy effortlessly. Customer issues are resolved faster.

An automated and coordinated return process to decrease cycle times and handling costs. Deck Commerce lets customers self-service on common requests, such as shipment updates and returns.

Omnichannel operations with a "buy anywhere, fulfill anywhere, return anywhere" model improve customer experience and profitability.

"During the pandemic, more consumers shopped online, and this trend doesn't look like it will go away," adds Chris Deck. "DTC retailers need to have the right technology to keep and grow their customer relationships."

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit deckcommerce.com.

