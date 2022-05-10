Greystone Facilitates $15 Million Loan for Senior Housing Property in Seattle, Washington

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, placed $15,000,000 in financing for a 152-unit senior housing property in Everett, Washington. The transaction was originated by Tyler Armstrong of Greystone, on behalf of Lytle Enterprises, LLC.
Washington Oakes in Snohomish County consists of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and offers independent living and assisted living services, with Leisure Care, LLC, serving as property manager. The non-recourse, fixed rate $15 million loan provided by a life insurance company carries a 7-year term and 30-year amortization, with 60% loan-to-value (LTV). In addition to refinancing, loan proceeds enable the borrower to monetize a portion of their equity in the property and continue with ongoing maintenance.
"Greystone is committed to bringing valuable financing solutions to our clients that fit their strategic objectives," said Cary Tremper, Head of the Seniors Housing Capital Markets Team. "Our lending relationships allowed our client to receive favorable terms from the market with a quick close."
"Greystone was a true partner in bringing this transaction together," said Ms. Jill Ashton, principal of the borrower. "Their depth of relationships in the space and continuous efforts to find the right financing solution for our communities are very much appreciated. We count Cary and his team as partners and look forward to working together again in the future."
About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.
PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.