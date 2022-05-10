Annette Byrd Rejoins Associa As Branch President

St. Petersburgh, FL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Gulf Coast (AGC) an Associa company is pleased to announce that Annette Byrd, LCAM, CMCA®, PCAM® has rejoined the company as branch president to oversee its Associa Gulf Coast - North branch. Mrs. Byrd previously served as president of Associa's Community Association Services of Indiana and as vice president with Associa Chicagoland.
In her new role Mrs. Byrd will develop strategy, manage operational business activities while supervising branch personnel. She returns to Associa with a broad range of community management experience, including demonstrated expertise in training and education, development of company procedures, and client retention. She is also a licensed community association manager in Florida and Illinois.
Mrs. Byrd has managed communities professionally for 30 years, 26 of which, have focused on common interest communities. During that time, she has earned a well-deserved reputation as a tireless leader in the community management industry. She is actively involved in the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and professional association Chief Executive Officers of Management Companies (CEOMC).
In addition, Mrs. Byrd is a frequent guest speaker and educator on industry related topics. This includes guest appearances on CAI Radio. Her work has been published in numerous industry publications, such as Common Interest magazine and the Florida Community Association Journal.
"We are extremely pleased and fortunate that Annette Byrd will lead our new Associa Gulf Coast North branch," said John Tague, regional vice president, East region. "She brings a vast amount of community management expertise and is intimately familiar with the value and commitment to service that Associa offers its clients. This makes Annette the ideal choice to lead our continued expansion in the Florida market."
About Associa
With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.
