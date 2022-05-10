Artificial Intelligence Helps Prevent Suicide in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced today a collaboration with Clarigent Health to bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to behavioral health providers in Ohio. Clairity, Clarigent Health's software tool, analyzes speech with artificial intelligence (AI) trained to identify patients at risk of suicide.

"Every loss of life by suicide is a tragedy, especially when it involves one our youngest members" said Steve Ringel, CareSource Ohio Market President. "We at CareSource feel increasing access to new preventative behavioral health tools, like the app Clarigent has created, will provide new innovative options that along with treatment will save lives."

Clairity tracks vocal indicators over time alongside patient-reported symptoms and clinical impressions to support early detection for people at risk for suicide and, in addition, depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues.

"Suicide is the leading cause of death in people ages 10-14 and the second leading cause of death for young people ages 10-34. Suicide rates were increasing before the pandemic, and now mental health risks are reaching heights we've never seen" said Don Wright, Clarigent President and CEO. "We are proud to be working with CareSource to bring our much-needed technology to clinicians working every day to save lives."

Behavioral health providers in the Ohio Children's Alliance (OCA) and Ohio Behavioral Health Provider Network (OBHPN) can now be reimbursed through CareSource when using Clairity. Between the two networks, more than 265K families and youth will have access to the technology.

CareSource goes beyond treatment of behavioral health issues to focus on prevention by targeting at-risk members prior to diagnosis. Additionally, the health plan has committed $3M to youth-empowered prevention programs including a program to increase resiliency led by young adults, a new respite care option and an app aimed at improving the mental health of teens.

For the Media: Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Media as Partners in Suicide Prevention: Suicide Reporting Recommendations for more information. For additional information, please visit SuicideReportingToolkit.com.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Through its network of health plans, CareSource serves members in Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. The company is leading the way in serving populations with complex needs and extended its presence into 12 additional states with the acquisition of The Columbus Organization, a trusted partner to health care agencies and provider organizations in improving coordination and support for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities and behavioral health challenges through its staffing, quality improvement and care coordination services. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

About Clarigent Health

Clarigent Health was founded in 2018 and backed by an experienced team of investors led by CincyTech. Clarigent Health is committed to improving mental health care and saving lives. Using our patented AI algorithms to detect vocal biomarkers, Clarigent Health designs products that are both easy to understand and easy to use. Our solutions are built to empower mental health professionals to provide better treatment for better outcomes. Clarigent Health is advancing scientific understanding and our own product capabilities through ongoing clinical trials and research. We are grateful to our many partners, scientific advisors, and clinician-scientists working with us on these efforts.

For more information, visit www.clarigenthealth.com and please follow us on social media: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

