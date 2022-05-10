Norsk Hydro: Election of members to the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA

The Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA resolved on May 10, 2022, to elect Kristin Fejerskov Kragseth, Petra Einarsson and Philip Graham New as new members of the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA, and to re-elect Dag Mejdell, Marianne Wiinholt, Rune Bjerke and Peter Kukielski for a period of up to two years. This is in accordance with the recommendation from the Nomination Committee, which was provided as an appendix to the notice to the Annual General Meeting, published on April 13, 2022.
Furthermore, the election of all four employee representatives, communicated on April 7 and subject to the Annual General Meeting's approval of the agreement to discontinue the Corporate Assembly, is now effective.
The Board of Directors has in a constituting Board meeting held after the Annual General Meeting today, elected Dag Mejdell as Chair and Rune Bjerke as Deputy Chair.
Following the election, the Board of Directors will consist of the following 11 members:
- Dag Mejdell (chair)
- Rune Bjerke (deputy chair)
- Peter Kukielski
- Marianne Wiinholt
- Kristin Fejerskov Kragseth
- Petra Einarsson
- Philip Graham New
- Arve Baade (employee representative)
- Bjørn Petter Moxnes (employee representative)
- Torleif Sand (employee representative)
- Margunn Sundve (employee representative)
All shareholder-elected members have been elected for up to two years and at the latest to the company's Annual General Meeting in 2024.
Investor contacts:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.