GlobalData Plc : Sports Clothing to Dominate the UK Sportswear Market by 2025

LONDON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UK sportswear market was valued at GBP13.8 billion in 2020. The UK sportswear market report provides both the historic and forecast market data of total sportswear sales in the UK. It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on growth. Moreover, it reveals major brands' share in the sportswear market with their price and market positioning in 2020.



UK Sportswear Market Outlook

Key Highlights

Sports clothing accounted for the largest share in 2020, followed by sports footwear, and sports accessories.

Online purchases dominated the UK's sportswear market in 2020.

Clothing, footwear & accessories specialists were the leading distribution channel in the UK sportswear market in 2020, followed by other online retailers and online specialists.

Nike, Adidas, and Puma were the top brands in the UK's sportswear market in 2021.

UK Sportswear Market Segmentation by Category

Sports Clothing Women's Sports Clothing Men's Sports Clothing Children's Sports Clothing

Sports Footwear Women's Sports Footwear Men's Sports Footwear Children's Sports Footwear

Sports Accessories





UK Sportswear Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists

Other Online Retailers

Online Specialists

Department Stores

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters

Other Specialist Retailers

Leading Brands in the UK Sportswear Market

Nike

Adidas

Puma

New Balance

Sweaty Betty

Decathlon

Mountain Warehouse

Trespass

Under Armour

Reebok

Gymshark

ASICS

Lactose

Berghaus

Fabletics

Lululemon

HOKA ONE ONE

Endura

The North Face

Champion

UK Sportswear Market Overview

Market Size (Year – 2020) GBP13.8 billion CAGR >4% Forecast Period 2021 - 2025 Key Categories Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear, and Sports Accessories Key Distribution channels Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists, Other Online Retailers, Online Specialists, Department Stores, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters, and Other Specialist Retailers Leading Brands Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Sweaty Betty, Decathlon, Mountain Warehouse, Trespass, Under Armour, Reebok, Gymshark, ASICS, Lactose, Berghaus, Fabletics, Lululemon, HOKA ONE ONE, Endura, The North Face, and Champion

FAQs

What was the UK sportswear market size in 2020?

The sportswear market size in the UK was valued at GBP13.8 billion in 2020.

What is the UK sportswear market growth rate?

The UK sportswear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

What are the key categories in the UK sportswear market?

The key categories in the UK sportswear market are sports clothing, sports footwear, and sports accessories.

What are the key distribution channels in the UK sportswear market?

The key distribution channels in the UK sportswear market are clothing, footwear & accessories specialists, other online retailers, online specialists, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets & hard discounters, and other specialist retailers.

Which are the leading brands in the UK sportswear market?

The leading brands in the UK sportswear market are Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Sweaty Betty, Decathlon, Mountain Warehouse, Trespass, Under Armour, Reebok, Gymshark, ASICS, Lactose, Berghaus, Fabletics, Lululemon, HOKA ONE ONE, Endura, The North Face, and Champion.

