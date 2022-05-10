Solomon Partners Expands Healthcare Team with Hiring of Ko Kobayashi

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, today announced Ko Kobayashi has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Global Healthcare Group.



Mr. Kobayashi previously worked at Moelis & Company where he served as an Executive Director in the Healthcare Group, executing Mergers & Acquisitions. He has over 16 years of experience advising public and private companies, primarily in the healthcare sector, on a broad range of strategic transactions including buy- and sell-side M&A transactions, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, divestitures, restructurings, equity and debt capital raises, and strategic board advisory assignments.

"Ko brings a unique perspective and added capabilities to our fast-growing healthcare practice," said Marc Cooper, CEO of Solomon Partners. "His exceptional cross-assignment advisory skills will be key as we continue to expand into new healthcare sub-verticals at all stages of the transaction process."

Strengthening and broadening the firm's healthcare capabilities has remained a business priority over the past few years. The healthcare investment banking team has made great strides in expanding Solomon's activity in this sector. In fact, it was announced last week that Solomon Partners' healthcare team is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Prime Therapeutics on its pending acquisition of Magellan Health's pharmacy business, Magellan Rx Management, for $1.35 billion.

And today it was announced that Solomon Partners served as financial advisor to ProSomnus, a leader in patient-preferred medical devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea, on its announced merger with Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Solomon Partners' Healthcare Group," Mr. Kobayashi said. "The healthcare industry is constantly evolving, and I am excited to be part of a growing team with significant momentum and further the group's deep industry knowledge and execution experience to provide strategic solutions to our clients."

Prior to Moelis, Mr. Kobayashi was an Associate Director in the Financial Sponsors & Leveraged Finance Group at UBS Investment Bank. He earned an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and holds a BS in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

Mr. Kobayashi will be based in Los Angeles and report to Jon Hammack, Managing Director and Head of the firm's Global Healthcare Group.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners, previously known as PJ SOLOMON, is a leading financial advisory firm and one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

Media Inquiries

Kalen Holliday

kalen.holliday@solomonpartners.com

212.508.1649

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ef23d07-43ac-4ac3-9963-8803200ffa97

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adf0c017-5044-4ab6-8b83-9237eca9a466

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02155603-3543-4b6e-b6b5-3ca2801ff049