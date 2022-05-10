Sift Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. This list is the result of a wide-ranging measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether their teams are operating in person or remotely.



Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Sift was selected by Inc. to be among the honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in a comprehensive employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"At Sift, we are relentless in our efforts to build a once-in-a-lifetime employee experience where people can show up as their full selves, push their learning and growth outside of their comfort zone, and set the bar for a respectful and kind culture," said Liz Kosinski, Senior Vice President of People at Sift. "And just as we work to iterate on our products, we're always looking for ways to make our culture even better, by listening to the most important voices at our company—our employees."

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."



Along with Inc.'s Best Workplaces list, Sift was also recognized in Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work award as one of the Best Remote-First Companies. More information about career opportunities at Sift can be found here: https://sift.com/careers



The full list of Best Workplaces can be found on Inc.com and in the May/June issue of Inc. Magazine, which hits newsstands on May 17, 2022, and will be prominently featured on Inc.com.

