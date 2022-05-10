The Influence Agency partners with Collision for The Influence Podcast's second season

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Influence Agency, an award-winning Toronto-based Digital and Influencer Marketing agency, has collaborated with Collision, North America's fastest-growing tech conference, to bring listeners The Influence Podcast's second season.
From Collision's main stage to The Influence Podcast's recording room, this 6 episode second season gives a tell-all platform to guest speakers including: Michele Romanow, co-founder of Clearco; Anna Anderson, director of influence at Conde Nast; Peter Koerte, chief technology and strategy officer at Siemens; and Holly Zheng, CEO of Blue Focus.
Listen to the first episode of The Influence Podcast featuring Michelle Romanow.
"Collision is North America's fastest growing technology conference, and they are bringing some incredible speakers to Toronto this year," said Tom Yawney, Partner and VP of Business and Communications at The Influence Agency. "We thought this collaboration was a perfect opportunity to extend the conversation with some of the biggest names at Collision, and to dig into important topics around marketing, emerging technology and Web 3.0."
"We're incredibly excited to be back hosting in person with 33,000+ founders, investors and media coming from around the world to meet in Toronto at Collision," added Keith Wallace, GM of Collision. "Having worked with Tom and The Influence Agency and appearing on Season 1 of their podcast it seemed like a natural partnership to highlight the return of events. What better way to get excited than to hear from a few of the incredible speakers joining us."
Starting Tuesday, May 10, 2022, audiences can tune in on a weekly basis for a total of six episodes to gain valuable insights into this ever-evolving digital landscape.
About The Influence Agency
The Influence Agency (2021 Summit Creative Award Winner, InfluenceTHIS 2019 Award Winner) is a digital marketing agency based in Toronto, Canada. Since their start in 2017, they've established themselves as one of the country's most sought-after agencies for strategizing and executing some of the biggest influencer and digital marketing campaigns. They've worked alongside notable brands including Jamieson Vitamins, Universal Music Canada, Puma, Lowes, Napoleon, and Iovate – an impressive roster that only continues to grow! www.theinfluenceagency.com.
About Collision
For two years in a row, Collision – North America's fastest growing technology event – moved online. Making the pivot to host thousands of attendees online was referred to by the Sunday Times as a "pretty big experiment". Now, Collision is returning in person to host the largest international event in Toronto in more than two years, with 33,000-plus attendees anticipated at Collision in the Enercare Centre from June 20-23, 2022.
