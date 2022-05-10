PaymentCloud Achieves No. 138 on Financial Times Special Report 'The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022'

ENCINO, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Times has recognized PaymentCloud as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas. The report is an annual collaboration between the Financial Times and Statista, which ranks 500 businesses according to growth rates determined by annual revenues. Out of the 500 companies represented, PaymentCloud is no. 138.
The technology and finance industries represent 35% of the rankings, but remarkable growth is demonstrated across all industries. Between 2017 and 2020, the 500 companies considered achieved a median compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.4% while PaymentCloud boasts a CAGR of 84.5%.
Already on the cutting edge with its fast approval processes to get merchants accepting credit cards right away, PaymentCloud also recently began offering its clientele the ability to accept cryptocurrency payments, propelling itself even further ahead of its competition.
"This isn't the first time our exceptional growth has been recognized, but seeing it on paper never gets old. I'm so proud of the innovation and expertise our team demonstrates daily. We're thrilled to be in such great company on this list," says Shawn Silver, founder and CEO of PaymentCloud.
Between 2017 and 2020, PaymentCloud doubled its staff, upgraded to a 17,000-square-foot headquarters in Encino, California, opened a satellite office in Cleveland, Ohio, and increased employee benefits. Even with such rapid expansion, the company's core values are upheld by encouraging diversity, promoting from within, and hiring a full range of experience levels.
About PaymentCloud
Since its inception, PaymentCloud Merchant Services has established itself as an innovator in payment processing. With over 100 employees, this dynamic group of payment professionals facilitates credit card processing for merchants spanning a multitude of industries. An easy application, transparent approval process, and countless integration options set PaymentCloud apart.
About Financial Times
The Financial Times is a leading news organization internationally, covering topics ranging from the arts to heavy-hitting economic analysis. Each year the organization ranks the top 500 companies in the Americas that show exponential growth. The succinct methodology and accuracy of FT make them a leader in business reporting.
Contact
