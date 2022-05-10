CryptoBucks Honored With 2022 ETA Transact Star Award

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CryptoBucks App received the 2022 ETA Star Award for Technology Innovation at TRANSACT, the Electronic Transfer Association's annual conference and award ceremony, in Las Vegas on April 12. The Technology Innovation award recognizes a single product each year that uses technology to enable significant advances for the payments ecosystem.
"The CryptoBucks team believes wholeheartedly in empowering the financial revolution with technology that delivers a great user experience, while evolving the way we conduct payment processing," said CryptoBucks CEO Eric Brown. "We are thrilled our industry peers are recognizing that work with an ETA Star Award for Technology Innovation; it shows our team's hard work is paying off."
The CryptoBucks App provides a turnkey payment solution for businesses interested in accepting credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, and top cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. The system is easy for merchants to add and makes it simple for business owners and their customers to conduct payment transactions the way they choose.
The ETA Star Awards bestows seven awards each year, three for companies, three for individuals, and one for products which is the Technology Innovation title CryptoBucks earned this year. The awards recognize significant progress in the payments industry through innovation, business practices, or contributions to the association.
Nominations are judged by industry peers on the ETA Awards & Recognition Committee, made up of executives in payment processing, who select the finalists and winners in each of the seven categories.
About CryptoBucks
CryptoBucks is a global financial technology company that is building an accessible, efficient, and transparent network that bridges traditional financial products with blockchain and cryptocurrency applications. CryptoBucks, based in Miami, Florida, empowers their users with the tools to advance the emerging digital marketplace. CryptoBucks' constant focus on innovation is the spark needed for the rapid growth of digital commerce to reshape the future of finance.
