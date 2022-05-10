Assured Benefits Administrators Signs a Full-Floor Lease at Three Forest Plaza in Dallas

Dallas, TX, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assured Benefits Administrators (Assured Benefits) has signed a long-term, full-floor lease at 12221 Merit Drive (Three Forest Plaza) in Dallas, TX. The third-party full-service healthcare benefits provider, beginning fall of 2022, will occupy 20,799 square feet on the top floor of the nineteen story, class-B office building owned and operated by Hartman Income REIT Management, Inc., a Texas-based commercial real estate owner and operator with $809m in assets under management.

Assured Benefit's new custom build-out will be overseen by Hartman's Regional Construction Manager, Heather MacGillis, and Assistant Project Manager, Jayden Stone. Brian Bentley with Team Contractors will execute the general contractor duties.

The new office space will feature 27 standard offices and one executive office, each boasting views of the Dallas skyline. Included in the build-out will be a large training room and conference room, with the capacity to seat 18 individuals. A large open kitchen and breakroom concept will be equipped with state-of-the-art appliances. Additionally, the center of the full-floor suite will feature a flex space/open concept layout to be outfitted with modular furniture for the company's flexible workstyle.

Hartman's Three Forest Plaza office building offers an on-site deli and is LEED Certified. The property is commuter-friendly, with quick access to the Lyndon B Johnson Freeway (I-635) and North Central Expressway (US-75).

Welcoming the Assured Benefits team, Hartman's President and CEO, Al Hartman, shared, "We are delighted to lease this terrific space to the Assured Benefits team. The investment they have made in their new space shows just how committed they are to providing their employees with a flexible and well-balanced workplace. We are proud to call them tenants."

John Roper with CBRE represented Assured Benefits in lease negotiations with Hartman, and Richard Maloof, Senior Executive Vice President of Leasing, represented Hartman.

To learn more about leasing commercial real estate in San Antonio, Houston, or DFW (Dallas Fort Worth), please contact a Hartman leasing agent at 800.880.2212 or visit www.hi-reit.com.

