Supplemental Health Care Appoints Simon Curtis Chief Digital Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Supplemental Health Care (SHC), one of the largest healthcare staffing solutions providers in the United States, today announced that Simon Curtis, an experienced leader in digital transformation within the staffing industry, has joined SHC as Chief Digital Officer.

Simon's proven record of digital transformation leadership, including staffing industry CIO roles at WP International and The Adecco Group, was recognized earlier this year when the World Staffing Awards named Simon a Top Staffing Leader to Watch in 2022.

While at The Adecco Group, Simon successfully oversaw significant evolutions in digital and IT systems. Working with stakeholders in multiple countries, Simon facilitated the global IT transformation of Lee Hecht Harrison (LHH), a global provider of talent acquisition and job recruitment solutions. As CIO of the UK for Adecco, Simon helped the organization move from complex legacy systems and processes to a single core digital platform, serving more than 200 branches, 2,500 colleagues, and paying 25,000 associates per week.

In 2019, Simon moved to the U.S. and assumed the CIO role for The Adecco Group Americas. He continued to focus on digital transformation, championing data and AI, and led transformative technology initiatives across the United States and Latin America.

"We are excited to welcome a leader of Simon's caliber to SHC," said Greg Palmer, President and CEO of Supplemental Health Care. "Digital innovation is critical for supporting both healthcare workers and the thousands of schools and healthcare facilities we serve. Simon will be an important part of the future of SHC."

In his newly created role as Chief Digital Officer of Supplemental Health Care, Simon will facilitate the ongoing evolution of SHC's complex technology environment and will help the company continue to provide innovative staffing solutions and award-winning service to the healthcare community.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students.

SHC is proud to deliver world-class service and career options to our clinicians, a range of dynamic workforce solutions to our clients, and a supportive atmosphere to our corporate teams. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

For more information, contact:

Geoff Staub

Supplemental Health Care

770-729-4302

gstaub@shccares.com

Roger Pondel

PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5965

rpondel@pondel.com

