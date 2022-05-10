Iron and Steel Wire Market Report: Size, Production, Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Sadev Stainless Steel Wire, Pitthan Draht Dipl.-Ing. M. Colonna E.K., Remer Srl, Demirsan Soguk Cekme San Ve Tic A.S, Llc "Metiz", Nuhtel Wire, Coretech Ind Srl, Kwv Kabelwerke Villingen Gmbh, Expert-Cable Llc, Filomat Srl, Pescaira, Braunkabel Gmbh, Br- Connectors Gmbh, Würth Elektronik Eisos Gmbh & Co.Kg, Consys Gmbh, Sam Hwa Steel S.A., Promkanat Ltd, Specialist Cable Supplies, Syrmak S.A, Metal Industrial Group, Ebion Kablo San. Tic. Ltd. Sti., Saglam Fence



NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: ' EU - Iron and Steel Wire - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Iron and Steel Wire Market Statistics

Imports $5,829.7 Million USD Exports $5,900.3 Million USD Top Importers Germany, Poland, France Top Exporters Italy, Germany, Czechia

The iron and steel wire market in the European Union soared to $7B in 2021, jumping by 20% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). REQUEST FREE DATA

In 2021, consumption of iron and steel wire was finally on the rise to reach 5.8M tonnes for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. Overall, consumption, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Iron and Steel Wire Production

After two years of decline, there was significant growth in production of iron and steel wire, when its volume increased to 5.5M tonnes in 2021. The countries with the highest production volumes of iron and steel wire were Italy, Germany and the Czech Republic, together accounting for 64% of total production. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in the Czech Republic (+3.8%), while iron and steel wire production for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Iron and Steel Wire Exports

In 2021, after two years of decline, there was significant growth in shipments abroad of iron and steel wire, when their volume increased by 20% to 3.8M tonnes. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.2% over the period from 2007 to 2021.

In value terms, iron and steel wire exports soared to $5.9B in 2021. Total exports indicated a modest expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +1.2% over the last fourteen years.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Italy (939K tonnes), distantly followed by Germany (481K tonnes), the Czech Republic (478K tonnes), the Netherlands (475K tonnes), France (254K tonnes) and Slovakia (254K tonnes) represented the key exporters of iron and steel wire, together comprising 75% of total volume. The following exporters - Spain (147K tonnes), Belgium (113K tonnes), Portugal (101K tonnes), Austria (98K tonnes), Poland (93K tonnes), Luxembourg (91K tonnes) and Romania (80K tonnes) - together made up 19% of total supplies.

In value terms, Italy ($1.1B), Germany ($917M) and the Czech Republic ($710M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined 47% share of total supplies. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, France, Slovakia, Austria, Spain, Belgium, Romania, Poland, Luxembourg and Portugal, which together accounted for a further 45%.

Romania, with a CAGR of +10.9%, recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, among the main exporting countries from 2007 to 2021, while shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the iron and steel wire export price in the European Union amounted to $1,544 per tonne, picking up by 26% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Romania ($2,557 per tonne), while Portugal ($1,121 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Romania (+8.3%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Iron and Steel Wire Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of iron and steel wire were finally on the rise to reach 3.9M tonnes for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. Over the period under review, imports showed a relatively flat trend pattern.

In value terms, iron and steel wire imports surged to $5.8B in 2021. Total imports indicated slight growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +0.5% over the last fourteen years.

Imports by Country

Germany (738K tonnes), Poland (560K tonnes) and France (435K tonnes) represented roughly 44% of total imports of iron and steel wire in 2021. The Netherlands (261K tonnes) took the next position in the ranking, followed by Italy (215K tonnes), the Czech Republic (207K tonnes), Romania (206K tonnes) and Austria (179K tonnes). All these countries together held approx. 27% share of total imports. Spain (164K tonnes), Belgium (135K tonnes), Lithuania (123K tonnes), Slovakia (122K tonnes) and Hungary (96K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Germany ($1.2B), Poland ($702M) and France ($634M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together comprising 44% of total purchases. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Slovakia, Hungary and Lithuania, which together accounted for a further 42%.

Lithuania, with a CAGR of +6.2%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries from 2007 to 2021, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The iron and steel wire import price in the European Union stood at $1,483 per tonne in 2021, jumping by 28% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination: the country with the highest price was Italy ($1,991 per tonne), while Lithuania ($896 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+4.5%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Product Coverage

Wire of iron or non-alloy steel, in coils, not plated or coated, whether or not polished (excl. bars and rods);

wire of iron or non-alloy steel, in coils, plated or coated with zinc (excl. bars and rods);

wire of iron or non-alloy steel, in coils, plated or coated with base metals (excl. plated or coated with zinc, and bars and rods);

wire of iron or non-alloy steel, in coils, plated or coated (excl. plated or coated with base metals, and bars and rods);

wire of stainless steel, in coils (excl. bars and rods);

wire of silico-manganese steel;

wire of alloy steel other than stainless, in coils (excl. bars and rods and wire of silico-manganese steel).

