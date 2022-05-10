KELLIE WASHBURN JOINS ENDEAVORS AS PROTOCOL AND EVENTS DIRECTOR

San Antonio, Texas, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavors is excited to welcome Kellie Washburn into the position of Protocol and Events Director, a role in which she will be responsible for leading the planning, execution and delivery of all official visits and corporate events held on behalf of Endeavors.
Washburn will be in charge of the logistical planning, organization and execution of all visits and events, ensuring they are professionally organized, staged and conducted in a dignified and professional manner.
With over 10 years of professional experience and expertise in protocol and event planning, Washburn brings a wealth of experience to the table. Prior to this role, she served as the Chief of Protocol for the 502d Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA), Fort Sam Houston, TX. She has extensive knowledge and experience regarding military and government protocol, safety and security measures, and event planning.
In this brand-new Endeavors role, Washburn will bring her full scope of experience to the organization, providing a professional and thoughtful understanding of official interaction with high-level government and corporate officials.
"With Endeavors' significant growth over the past few years, we have experienced an increasing need to offer events where we serve," said Jon Allman, Endeavors President & CEO. "Kellie's vast experience will dramatically improve community engagement with our service offerings."
"I'm excited for the opportunity to give back to Veterans and serve and support those in need. I look forward to coordinating events that have an impact and help strengthen our ties in the local community," said Washburn.
Washburn received her Bachelor of Arts in Advertising from the University of Texas Tech and is a graduate of The Protocol School of Washington, among other supplementary educational training related to protocol and event planning. She also possesses thorough knowledge of governmental functions, policies, regulations and procedures. She will begin working at Endeavors on May 16th, 2022.
Washburn is a native of San Antonio and is married to Chris Washburn, a retired 26-year U.S. Navy Veteran. Her daughter Avery is pursuing a degree in Communication from UTSA, and her son Cole is deciding between a career in the military or one of the trades.
About Endeavors
Endeavors®, a San Antonio-based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.
