GHD celebrates 50 years of success through strong partnerships and community commitment in Quebec

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD is celebrating 50 years as one of Québec's leading professional services firms delivering engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Today the award-winning company employs nearly 400 engineers, architects, and scientists in six offices across the province in Montreal, Brossard, Rimouski, Québec City, Lévis and Saguenay.



Founded in Montréal in 1972 as Inspec-Sol, the firm merged with GHD in 2015 and became part of the company's global network of more than 10,000 specialists working across 200 offices around the world. At the time, the coming together of Inspec-Sol Inc. and GHD represented one of the largest mergers in the global engineering consulting industry.

"We have been involved in and won awards for some of Quebec's most significant engineering, architecture and construction projects of the past 50 years," said Steve Lécuyer, general manager, Eastern Canada. "And as we look to the future, we are keenly aware that challenges like climate change, energy transition and infrastructure renewal will define our legacy for the next 50 years."

GHD's rich history in Québec includes a long list of high-profile and award-winning engineering and infrastructure projects. These include the completion of Highway 30 to finalize the Montréal Island highway bypass on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, and Montréal University Health (CHUM), a state-of-the-art 772-bed facility on the site of Montréal's historic St-Luc Hospital.

More recently, GHD was awarded top honours by the Association for Consulting Engineering in Québec for projects demonstrating sustainable construction practices and technical innovation on two major infrastructure projects throughout Québec, the Turcot Interchange Reconstruction Project, recognized as one of the most complex road infrastructure projects in North America; and the New Baie-Saint-Paul Hospital Complex Project, a LEED-certified site that complies with Canada's highest seismic standards and is located within one of the most intense seismic zones in eastern North America.

"Some of the world's best-known brands and organizations come to us every day for our insights and technical expertise," said Chris Hunter, GHD executive general manager – Canada. "Our success is the result of the combined efforts of our employees and our clients, and a testament to the commitment we share to improve the lives of communities where we live and work."

