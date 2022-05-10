Critter Control, the Nation's Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of a New Franchise in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control, an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Northwest Arkansas franchise today. Owned and operated by first time franchisees, Matt Mitcham and Zach Pullam, the new location will serve the Benton, Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Franklin, Garland, Hot Springs, Johnson, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Sebastian, and Washington counties.



"Our service at Critter Control prioritizes safety for our customers and the humane treatment of local animals," said Matt Mitcham, Co-Owner of the Arkansas franchise. "There is plenty of wildlife around looking to make their way into residents' homes and backyards. We're excited to serve the community to ensure their properties are protected ahead of the Spring and Summer seasons. The Critter Control leadership team has been an excellent resource that will contribute to our success and support us as we work to open our location in Arkansas."

Arkansas habitats have a wide swath of nuisance wildlife, including raccoons, skunks, bats, opossums, mice, rats and even armadillos. These critters are going to be seeking shelter this summer and, since many communities in the state are quite literally surrounded by nature, they are likely going to settle in the homes of local residents.

"Matt, Zach and their team are well trained to handle all wildlife needs in the Northwest and Central Arkansas area," said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control, "We have a top-notch training program at Critter Control, preparing all franchisees and employees for a wide spectrum of wildlife issues. We're excited to see the great work they're going to do throughout the area."

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control's Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company's attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

"Our goal is to better our communities by supporting not only the people who live in them, but their neighbors in nature as well," said Zach Pullam, Co-Owner of the Arkansas franchise. "Our aim is to give the folks who live in our great state peace of mind, knowing that they can live comfortably with local wildlife, without having to support nature's neighbors as unwanted houseguests."

Critter Control of Northwest Arkansas will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00am – 6:00pm and Saturdays from 8:00am – 3:00pm. The franchise will be closed on Sundays with exceptions for emergencies. Residents in need of immediate services can contact the new Critter Control location at (479) 935-8036 and https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/arkansas/nw-arkansas .

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com.

Media Contact

Spencer Herrmann

FischTank PR

(518) 669 6818