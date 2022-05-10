Granite Creek Capital Partners Announces Investment in Bundle

--Investment supports Bundle's Acquisition of Rosenberg LPA, LLC, a document preparation company--
CHICAGO and WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, in partnership with Knox Capital Holdings, LLC, today announced an investment in Bundle, a national provider of compliant real estate document preparation services, to support its acquisition of Rosenberg LPA LLC (RLPA), a similarly focused company that has serviced title companies and lenders for over 15 years. Together, the two make up the largest document preparation company and will continue to provide the best of process-improvement technology, coupled with the benefits of an experienced panel of attorneys.
As part of the Granite Creek investment in Bundle, Partner and Co-Founder Brian Boorstein will join its board.
"Both Bundle and RLPA are tech-enabled service companies that deliver high-quality results to their customers with a single point of coverage across the entire country," said Boorstein. "Together, the combined organizations will provide necessary work products to their customers with greater efficiency, advanced speed, and at a better and more predictable cost."
According to Frank Dec, Founder and CEO of Bundle, "With the investment from Granite Creek, we have brought together the top two real estate document preparation companies. We will absorb the best practices of both companies into our technology platform and operating model to expand on our industry-leading efficiency, quality, and service to our customers."
About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.
Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In addition to providing funding to lower middle market companies, in 2011 Granite Creek co-founded Renovo Financial, one of the largest private lenders serving real estate entrepreneurs. Granite Creek was named to Inc.'s 2021 Private Equity 50 list. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.
About Bundle
Bundle began in 2003 as ANADeeds, providing legal documents to the settlement industry. Attorney-founded and operated, Bundle prides itself on obtaining attorney-prepared documents for some of the nation's largest Relocation Companies, Settlement Service Providers, Lenders, Title Insurance Companies, and Mortgage Brokers. Defined by an ability to deliver solutions with remarkable customer service, straightforward pricing and advanced technology-backed support, Bundle offers expertise in over 3,000 recording districts nationwide. Learn more at www.bundletoday.com
For more media information, contact:
Lisa Hendrickson
LCH Communications for Granite Creek
516-643-1642
