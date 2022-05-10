Braces on Demand Secures Investment to Scale 3D Tech Nationally, While Celebrating Second AAO Innovation Award

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthodontists across the U.S. can now control their own manufacturing and supply chains with Braces On Demand, an online 3D printing platform for completely customizable in-office production of orthodontic brackets and other appliances.
The best-in-class 3D printing design technology allows orthodontists to craft their own appliances, all in-office, saving time and money with every patient treatment.
Founder-funded since 2019, this first round of angel investments (undisclosed) allow Braces On Demand (BOD) to reach and work with more than 11,000 orthodontists in the U.S.
"With Braces On Demand, we've eliminated supply chain issues and backorders, while gaining workflow efficiencies and cost savings," said Dr. Scott Frey of Hatcher & Frey Orthodontics. "Using high-quality orthodontic devices has never been easier."
Braces On Demand has 8-million prescription options and counting, seamlessly connects directly with existing printers (print-your-own or order-by-mail both available), and can print up to 100 brackets in under 2 hours, in every shade and color. Additionally, BOD enables orthodontists to use a hybrid approach to achieve treatment results in less time.
Headquartered in Long Island, top BOD executives Dr. Tom Shannon and Colin Corey will present at the annual AAO (American Association of Orthodontics) conference in Miami on May 21, where the team will also be accepting their second Ortho Innovator Award.
Visit booth #3832 to learn more and inquire about special conference pricing.
Also visit BracesOnDemand.com, email team@BracesOnDemand.com, or call 516-447-8377.
###
Media contacts:
Gina Raebel, VP Communications, Gina.Raebel@BracesOnDemand.com
Jesse Landis, 813.846.3167, Jesse@Landis.Media
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.