Hemophilia Treatment Market is Expected to be Reach US$21,349.6 Million by 2027, at a Healthy Pace of 5.2% CAGR: Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although hemophilia has been around for quite a while, with traces of this recessive bleeding disorder dating back to ancient Egypt, the incidence of hemophilia has been continually rising over the past few years. Hemophilia is mainly of three types – Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, and Acquired Hemophilia. In recent years, international health organizations and healthcare practitioners are rapidly driven towards developing new treatments to cure hemophilia. Further, novel treatment methods are also in the last stage of their clinical trials. This has opened sound business opportunities in the global hemophilia treatment market. In the near future, major industry leaders in this market are poised to rapidly pursue open innovation, M&A, and strategic partnerships, creating headways for robust expansion of the global hemophilia treatment market.



Fairfield Market Research finds that the global hemophilia treatment market is anticipated to reach a total market value of US$ 21,349.6 Mn by the 2027, recording a sound of CAGR 5.2% over the study period. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2027, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, is poised to emerge as key regional player. The global hemophilia market of these regions are predicted to thrive amid rapid pursuit of novel therapeutics and growing awareness about modern treatment pathways of hemophilia.

Key Trends in Global Hemophilia Treatment Market

Recombinant factor concentrates treatment type covered 45% market share in 2019 and is expected to remain as the dominant segment during the forecast period of 202 to 2027.

In terms of volume, North America is the biggest contributor to the global hemophilia treatment market. By 2027, it is predicted to reach a total market valuation of US$ 7,899 million.

Due to the availability of advanced treatments at relatively lower costs, the Asia Pacific is set to register the faster growth over the forecast period, growing at a robust CAGR of 7.2%.



Prophylaxis Segment Set to Emerge as Leading Application for Hemophilia Treatment

In terms of application, the prophylaxis segment is predicted to lead in the global hemophilia treatment market by witnessing the highest growth rate over the assessment period. On the basis of market value, by 2027, this segment is projected to contribute to nearly 40% to the total market value. Moreover, advancements in treatment pathways, sound investments in R&D, government rebates, and campaigns to increase awareness about hemophilia are anticipated to create novel outcomes across the global hemophilia treatment market. Despite this sound business scenario, limited cost-effectiveness of modern hemophilia treatments could hinder market growth over the foreseeable future. However, market leaders are poised to overcome this challenge through government support and strategic partnerships.

North America Key Market Leader; Asia-Pacific Projected to Exhibit Fastest Growth

North America and Europe contribute the highest in terms of revenue generation mostly due to a higher concentration of major players in these regions. The regional markets also benefit from generally higher spending capacity, health awareness, and availability of government rebates for treatment. In the Asia Pacific, relatively cost-efficient availability of advanced treatments and a rising patient population is expected to facilitate growth during the forecast period.

The major players in the global hemophilia treatment market include Bayer AG, CSL Behring, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Grifols S.A., Novo Nordisk, Pfizer Inc, and Octapharma AG, amongst others.

