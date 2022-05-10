Steven Meyer, President of Advisors Mortgage Group, Receives Honor at NJBIZ Leaders in Finance Ceremony

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advisors Mortgage Group ("Advisors" or the "Company"), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, announces the president of the Company, Steven Meyer, was an honoree at the NJBIZ second annual Leaders in Finance awards ceremony on April 27 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Somerset, New Jersey. The awards celebrated New Jersey's financial executives who contributed to the success of their companies as well as their communities.

Ken Kiczales, NJBIZ publisher, hosted the ceremony and said this about Meyer: "As president, Meyer focuses on helping clients obtain security, equity and financial stability by offering a seamless mortgage experience and maintaining the core values of Family Customers and Community. Within the community, Meyer has led Advisors Mortgage Group in supporting numerous charitable outreach initiatives including the Pups Empowering Troops Program."

"I am humbled, but also proud of this recognition because I share it with every person who works here. No one works for me; we all work together to be successful. My Advisors Family means the world to me and I know how hard they work every day to make sure our customers get the best service possible," Meyer stated.

Advisors has been on the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list 10 times since 2003 and continues its expansion in not only New Jersey, but throughout the U.S. Advisors just opened a new branch in Clermont, Florida, and is now licensed to do business in Tennessee.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even bigger determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. Our immense experience is our greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the Company and every Advisors' branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. We have built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of our customers, and we have that same mission throughout all of our offices. We understand that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of our most important strengths.

