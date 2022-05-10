PTOP Announces Attendance of Legendary Media Mixer Event in NYC

Cambridge, MA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network aka MobiCard PTOP is proud to announce CEO Sodaitis will be attending Unfair Advantage LIVE's infamous Media Mixer.

CEO Mr. Joshua Sodaitis attended a 5-day basic workshop run by Chris Winfield and Jen Gottlieb in early March. The seminars shared tips to book media appearances. A recent study found that over 80% of consumers say they are consuming more content with broadcast TV, and online video being the primary mediums across all generations and genders. According to Comscore, "viewing of cable news networks has increased 73%" in 2020. With PTOP's proprietary app solutions, CEO Sodaitis decided that there has never been a better time to share MobiCard ™ story on TV than right now, ultimately as soon as the new development is done.

This five-day bootcamp was designed to guide Mr. Sodaitis through laser targeting twenty media connections and opportunities. Plus reveal the exact tactics previous customers had used to successfully get booked on TV without having to jump through any hoops or do any cold calling. The goal of this course was to turn attendees into marketing machines!

"I got a lot of value out of this short course. I anticipate that I will be executing the contract with our developers soon, and with that, comes what I like to call the "PRIME TIME apps". These new designs for the way the app will look, and the ease of use for the end user, should coincide nicely with us kicking off a major marketing campaign. I am forward-thinking here. From what I have learned, many times media will book appearances out 90 days in advance and I want to be prepared to launch MOBICARD 2.0 in a major way to get as many eyes on the product as possible right out of the gate. I am still waiting on some of the funding that was committed recently but believe it will be completed soon," stated chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis.

Mr. Sodaitis was invited to attend the Unfair Advantage Live event in New York City. After thousands of applicants, only 100 were approved. You can see more about it here: www.unfairadvantagelive.com .

"What Chris & Jen said to me made sense, if you want to get more exposure, and leverage the power of media - You need to know the right people. After seeing how much of a major difference the media connections made for their success & their business, I was intrigued. MOBICARD ™ wants the power to book media appearances with ease and create more exposure for our brand, it seemed like a perfect opportunity."

Unfair Advantage Live, is a three-day event. They will be providing all of the tools, insider secrets, strategies and tactics PTOP needs to book and crush media appearances! The three-day program, that starts on Tuesday 5-10-2022 at 9:15am, will help illustrate new tactics for CEO Sodaitis on exactly how to leverage every single one of those appearances into more exposure and recognition for PTOP - with proven social media amplification strategies!

The biggest value add proposition for PTOP shareholders and MOBICARD™ is the 2nd night renowned Media Mixer. Over 167 producers, journalists, editors, and influencers have confirmed they will be in attendance for the legendary Media Mixer on the second night. So far the list includes confirmed attendance from producers, editors, writers, and execs from: ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, Fox & Friends, NBC, Allure, NYTimes, GMA, Today, The View, Bloomberg, NYPost, WSJ, Women's Day, Self, Money, People TV, Shape, Insider, Forbes, Fast Company, Business Insider, CNBC, MSNBC, Cheddar, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo! News, Bravo, USA Today, Inside Edition, Fortune, The Street, Anderson Cooper 360 CNN and MORE…. So, as you can see it is going to be a loaded event. The legendary media Mixer will be on Wednesday night on the top of the Dream Hotel in NYC. It should yield some valuable contacts for PTOP to gain regular press appearances and maintain visibility in the marketplace.

"I am constantly looking to increase the value of PTOP. I am one of 99 CEOs, or entrepreneurs that passed the application process qualifying to attend this legendary media mixer. I intend to make some new acquaintances, and hopefully some new friends, in the media industry. It is amazing that the media contacts will actually outnumber the company representatives in attendance. I should walk away with more than a few producers cell phone numbers. This will give me an advantage when the time comes to promote the MOBICARD™ app and gain visibility", concluded Mr. Sodaitis.

I look forward to talking with all of you on our shareholder message boards at www.ptopnetwork.com . I may even post a few photos from the media mixer to our company's Facebook page. Every shareholder should sign up to be on our message boards and like @MobiCard on Facebook. I have a feeling I am about to start something that will pay off exponentially for shareholders in the near future," concluded Mr. Sodaitis.

Contact Info:

Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO MobiCard, Inc.

45 Prospect Street, Cambridge, MA 02139

Phone: 1-617-651-2460

Email: info@freemobicard.com

App Website: www.freemobicard.com

Investor Website: www.ptopnetwork.com

ABOUT:

Peer to Peer Network aka MobiCard is the 1st of its kind digital contact/business card. It will greatly facilitate the ability of individuals and businesses to share information and more effectively expand their visibility and brand awareness. MobiCard is a combination of powerful mobile apps and desktop apps with wide-ranging capabilities, including linking video's, user websites, all forms of contact information, and all of each user's social media links into one consolidated source. It is more than just a digital business card; it's a "dynamic digital footprint." A subscriber can custom create their business card to include a company logo, profile photo, contact details, website, audio messaging, social media links and multimedia content. The platform sharing and alert system enables users to share their card via text/SMS, e-mail, and global social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc. The system provides the user instant text alerts when their card is opened or shared to third party referrals, all while building an invaluable database of contact leads.

Safe Harbor Statement: