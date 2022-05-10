TrueCommerce DiCentral Helps Customers Harness the Power of Digitized Supply Chain Management for the Automotive Industry at the Oracle Industry Lab

DEERFIELD, Ill. and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oracle and TrueCommerce DiCentral announced today that they are joining forces to help Automotive industry supply chain players create new opportunities and solve tough challenges at the Oracle Industry Lab. The new facility provides hands-on, simulated industry settings for organizations to experiment, learn, and bring transformative technologies to life. TrueCommerce is a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions that will offer Lab users tools to get insights into and optimize their supply chain.
"We are passionate about this opportunity to collaborate with Oracle at their Industry Lab," said John Ostrowski, VP Automotive Solutions at TrueCommerce. "It allows us to demonstrate the competitive advantages our solution can bring to automotive manufacturers, while also providing us the opportunity to listen to clients and partners about their needs."
At the Lab, visitors will be able to learn about how TrueCommerce's Automotive supply chain solution can transform processes of any OEM or Tiered supplier to improve business results and achieve proactive decision making, strong resiliency, and compliance with industry best practices and trading partner requirements.
The 30,000-square-foot Oracle Industry Lab brings customers, technology partners, and the entire Oracle portfolio of solutions and its decades of deep industry expertise together to incubate and demonstrate new solutions across industries. Supported by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, the Oracle Industry Lab will first focus on use cases in utilities, construction and engineering, communications, and manufacturing.
"Many industries are at a crossroads as they look to navigate increasing regulatory, environmental, and customer-driven demands," said Burcin Kaplanoglu, vice president, Oracle Industry Labs. "We built the lab to bring together leading innovators like TrueCommerce so we can jointly help customers shape bold ideas into powerful solutions that improve productivity, operational intelligence, and sustainability."
About TrueCommerce
TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces. We've revolutionized supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives via business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.
The TrueCommerce Global Commerce Network can connect businesses to over 160,000 retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, we also manage new trading partner onboarding, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping, labeling changes, and communications monitoring. That's why thousands of companies—ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us.
TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction
For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com
Media Contact
Yegor Kuznetsov
Director, Marketing Communications
1-703-209-0167
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
