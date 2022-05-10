Multi-Platinum Producer Turn Me Up YC Steps Into the Music Tech Space by Joining The Melody App

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turn Me Up YC, the multi-platinum producer, known for his hits with Moneybagg Yo ("Wockesha") and Pooh Sheisty ("Back In Blood"), has joined The Melody App as a Partner and Brand Ambassador. The Melody App is a discovery app for music makers and songwriters co-founded by multi-Grammy Award winning producer/songwriter Corbett ("Racks In The Middle").
"I always wanted to get into the tech industry. Joining The Melody App team just made sense for what I want to do in the music industry," says Turn Me Up YC. "This is a great start to building a producer community and we need that now more than ever."
In celebration of this announcement, The Melody App is providing up and coming producers the opportunity to collaborate directly with YC through the Turn Me Up Melody contest. The contest is open to all Melody App subscribers and runs from May 9 to May 31 with the winner being announced by June 13. The grand prize winner will be flown out to Memphis, TN for a studio session with YC. Visit www.themelodyapp.com for more information.
"The process for finding loops is frustrating and time-consuming. I spend hours searching through huge libraries, both sucking time and energy from the beat creation process. I knew there needed to be a faster and more intuitive way to discover melodies and do so on the go. With The Melody App, you just swipe, send, and create," says CEO and Co-Founder, Corbett.
The Melody App launched in March '21 with a $10K beat contest judged by the 2022 Grammy Nominated Producer of the Year, Hit-Boy. The app simplifies the process for finding loops and gives creators the ability to be compensated for their work. In an era where metadata is key for collecting royalties, creators on The Melody App know they will be properly credited and what their respective publishing split will be in advance.
The Melody App is available to download for free on iOS and Android. Follow them on Instagram @themelodyapp to stay updated on all things Melody.
Hit-Boy $10K Beat Contest Winner Announcement
