VAYK To Present Cuba Vacation Rental Cryptocurrency Backed Expansion Plans Online

Dallas, Texas, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. VAYK ("VAYK") today announced the company plans to host a live, interactive presentation to provide details on its previously announced cryptocurrency backed expansion strategy to grow its portfolio of short-term vacation rental properties in Cuba.

The company originally planned to host a small group of select investors on the ground in Cuba. Unfortunately, last week Cuba suffered a serious explosion of a historic hotel in Country's Capitol. The Hotel Saratoga, in Havana exploded as a result of what appears to be a gas leak .

"The loss of a Cuban monument across the street from Cuba's Capitol Building is very sad and the resulting loss of life makes it tragic," said Bill Justice, CEO of Vaycaychella. "I have stayed in the Saratoga. I remember wondering if I was in the room where Mick Jagger slept when the Rolling Stones played in Havana. VAYK is a tourism focused business, and the tourism industry of Cuba's command economy needs time to address the aftermath of the Saratoga. This is not the month for VAYK to arrive with new proposals. I expect Cuba will welcome our tourism expansion plans more than ever, but two weeks after the Saratoga tragedy is too soon. Alternatively, we will host our cryptocurrency backed expansion plans to a wider audience in an effort to accelerate our expansion plans. Look for details coming soon on our online cryptocurrency backed expansion strategy to grow its portfolio of short-term vacation rental properties in Cuba."

VAYK is a technology company that last year introduced an award-winning Peer-2-Peer Alternative Finance Application (APP) for sourcing financing to purchase income producing vacation properties. In the face of rising interest rates, VAYK management anticipates userbase growth as conventional real estate finance gets more expensive.

Adding to the existing functionality democratizing access to financing for the purchase of short-term rental vacation properties, the next version of VAYK's Peer-2-Peer Alternative Finance APP, launching soon, will introduce fractionalized investment where multiple investors will be able to back a single short-term vacation rental project.

The next version is a first step towards adding the ability to invest in short-term vacation rental projects through the purchase of cryptocurrency.

VAYK has recently purchased a cryptocurrency exchange and work is underway to promptly launch the exchange.

VAYK originally planned to host an event in Cuba later this month to baby step its way through the first cryptocurrency offering. We thank everybody that expressed interest and we will continue to follow up with all of you to schedule a future trip.

VAYK is organizing an initiative to raise funds through the issuance of an initial cryptocurrency to fund additional properties in the same vicinity as the existing short-term vacation rental properties in VAYK's pilot project are located.

VAYK launched a pilot short-term vacation rental business in Cuba just outside of Havana in 2018. VAYK backed the renovation of ten Art Deco style beach properties originally built in the 1930s and 1940s now operated as vacation destinations available through Airbnb and VRBO. Since that time, the company has added a small boutique hotel in Havana.

The Cuba pilot served as a model for the company's design and launch of its award-winning Peer-2-Peer Alternative Finance Application (APP) for sourcing financing to purchase income producing vacation properties.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/ .

