Seoul Robotics Recognized as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the 3D perception solutions company using deep learning AI to power the future of autonomy, today was announced as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers" for 2022. The company was selected among hundreds of candidates for its contributions in the mobility and robotics space. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics is democratizing 3D computer vision. By making 3D systems more accessible to public and private sectors, Seoul Robotics aims to make our spaces and cities smarter, safer, and more efficient.



The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. With their selection as Technology Pioneer, Seoul Robotics CEO HanBin Lee will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Seoul Robotics will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome Seoul Robotics to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "Seoul Robotics and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"We are honored to be acknowledged by the World Economic Forum, and to participate in this program alongside other groundbreaking global companies," said Lee. "We founded Seoul Robotics based on the firm belief that the same technology that fuels autonomous vehicles could be applied to other industries to create safer, smarter systems and spaces. Today, our 3D perception technology is deployed globally in a range of applications, including rail and aviation object detection, pedestrian safety tracking, and automated last-mile vehicle logistics. I look forward to working with the World Economic Forum to make further contributions to improve the state of the world."

This year's Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and more. Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms .

More information on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here . To learn more about Seoul Robotics, visit www.seoulrobotics.org .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D perception solutions company building a platform that uses AI deep learning to power the future of mobility. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D data. The company has developed and commercialized its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all commercially available LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, Irvine, and Raleigh, and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

