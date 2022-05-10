Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market to Cross US$ 20 Bn by 2030, TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyethylene (PE) pipes and fittings including both HPDE and LDPE materials are gathering acceptance in wide range of industrial and commercial applications. Infrastructure in water irrigation, water distribution, and oil & gas distribution are extensively utilizing polyethylene material in above-the-ground as well as underground piping applications, thus driving the sales in the polyethylene pipes & fittings market. The global valuation is projected to cross US$ 20 Bn by 2030, finds a TMR study.
The need for modernizing aging water infrastructure notably in developing regions is propelling substantial revenue gains in the polyethylene pipes & fittings market. In developed countries, constant evaluation of the reliability of water supply systems has fuelled the sales revenues in the past few decades. Advancements in mechanical joining techniques and emerging technologies for producing lightweight and durable thermoplastic have enriched the value chain of the polyethylene pipes & fittings market.
The demand for durable piping and fittings for water and gas distribution worldwide is a key driver of the polyethylene pipes & fittings market. Over the years, the adoption of corrosion and maintenance free solutions for water & gas distribution infrastructure globally has bolstered the prospects, notes the in-depth TMR study.
Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77290
Key Findings of Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market Study
- Rise in Pipe Replacement Projects to Spur Sales: Increasing trend of modernization of water distribution infrastructure in developed nations is boosting the revenue prospect in the polyethylene pipes & fittings market. Particularly in the U.S., increased government's focus has added momentum in pipe replacement activities to meet the rising demand for water supply of its population. Apart from the water infrastructure, PE pipes are being preferred in drip irrigation, leach mining, and nuclear power plants, mainly owing to low operational cost.
- Regulatory Push for Reliable Products Supporting Lucrative Avenues: Regulatory agencies, notably including the U.S. EPA, have leant on reducing potable water pipe renewal costs. This has nudged players in the polyethylene pipes & fittings market to unveil more reliable and durable products, thereby shaping the contours of product innovation, notes the TMR study. This has propelled the preference of HDPE pipes in municipal water applications, especially in North America.
- Increasing Preference of LDPE Pipes in Oil & Gas Industries: Players in the polyethylene pipes & fittings market are witnessing revenue gains from the incremental opportunities arising out of the preference of LDPE pipes over HDPE pipes in certain applications. LDPE pipes and fittings are being adopted in oil & gas and chemical industries. They are also gaining popularity in indoor plumbing applications.
Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77290
Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market: Key Drivers
- Continuous expansion of the construction industry in developing and developed regions and rapidly increasing trend of modernization of irrigation sectors have created abundant avenues for firms in the polyethylene pipes & fittings market.
- Growing investments in housing infrastructure and rapidly growing agriculture sector in several nations are generating lucrative opportunities.
Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77290
Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market: Regional Growth Dynamics
- Asia Pacific held a major share of the polyethylene pipes & fittings market globally in 2019. Rise in investments in infrastructure development in China, Thailand, and India has generated massive lucrative avenues over the past few years. In the next few years, the regional market is anticipated to witness profitable avenues, underpinned by several global manufacturing companies shifting their base to emerging economies in Asia Pacific.
- The opportunities in the North America polyethylene pipes & fittings market are expected to rise significantly in the next few years, with sizable revenue streams to come from the U.S. and Canada.
Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the market are BLUE DIAMOND INDUSTRIES, LLC, Quick Fitting Inc., Uponor, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Supreme Pipes, Apollo Pipes, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., and Dow Chemical Company.
Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=77290
Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market: Segmentation
Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Material
- Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
- High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Others (including UHMWPE, PEX, and CPE)
Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Product
- Pipes
- Fittings
- Quick Connect Fittings
- Transition Fittings
- Buttfusion Fittings
- Electrofusion Fittings
- Others (including Flange and Extrusion)
Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Application
- Water Distribution
- Gas Distribution
Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:
Polyethyleneimines Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyethyleneimines-market.html
Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyethylene-napthalate-market.html
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/polyethylene-pipes-fittings-market.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.