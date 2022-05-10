Drag Reducing Agent Market is Estimated to Total US$ 3.74 Bn by 2029, Exhibiting Growth at 5.8% CAGR

NEWARK, Del, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new market research report by Future Market Insights on the drag reducing agent market includes global industry analysis 2014 – 2021 and opportunity assessment 2022 – 2029.



Future Market Insights (FMI) reveals that the global drag reducing agent market is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 2.53 Bn by 2022, exhibiting growth at 5.8% CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2029.

As per FMI, North America is projected to continue dominating the global market, accounting for nearly 48.9% of the total drag reducing agents sales in 2022. The oil & gas segment is expected to register robust growth in the market through 2029.

Apart from the increasing oil & gas production activities across geographies, the growth is majorly driven by the increasing consumption of drag reducing agent for transportation and logistical applications in pipeline for crude oil, refined products, heavy, asphaltic crude and water transportation purposes in oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, power & energy, agriculture among other industries. FMI expects a promising growth outlook for the market over the course of upcoming decade.

North America's Market Attractiveness Rising

Regions such as North America and Europe are expected to hold prominent market shares in terms of value. However, the North America market is expected to project lucrative growth in the global drag reducing agent market over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Furthermore, the effects of macroeconomic factors such as growth in the GDP, growing chemical industry, world oil & gas consumption, crude oil & natural gas production, and rapid industrialization, the confidence of investors and investments in oil & gas projects have increased significantly in North America and other regions as well. As a consequence, the oil field industry of North America, Europe and China has gained a significantly positive momentum over the past years, which has resulted in the growth of pipeline industry as there is a need for increasing distribution network for transportation and exploration of oil products.

Oil & Gas Industry to Remain as Key Consumer of Drag Reducing Agents

The global market of drag reducing agent has been segmented on the basis of different product types of drag reducing agent, their multiple applications, their end users and regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa.

By Product type, the polymer type of drag reducing agent segment is expected to hold prominent value shares of the global drag reducing agent market. Polymer drag reducing agents are easily available and compatible with a lot of pipeline exploration machineries, it also falls under bio degradable agents and is also cost effective. On the basis of application, the crude oil and refined products segment are expected to consume majority share of the global drag reducing agent market value.

Drag Reducing Agent Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as leaders in the global drag reducing agent market. Some of the examples of key players in the global drag reducing agent market are Baker Hughes, Liquid Power Specialty Products Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway), The China National Petroleum Corporation, Innospec Incorporated, KMG Chemicals Inc. and Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical Co., Ltd among others.

The global drag reducing agent market is significantly consolidated with some players holding prominent shares of the market. These players are offering drag reducing agent under their popular brands such as LiquidPower®, ExtremePower®, and FLO®, among others.

Key Segment

By Product Type

Polymer

Surfactant

Suspension/ Suspended Solids





By Application

Crude Oil

Multi-phase Liquid

Refined Products

Heavy, Asphaltic Crude

Water Transportation





By End Use

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Power & Energy

Agriculture

Others





By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





