REMINDER -- Boralex will release its 2022 First quarter financial results on May 11

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or "the Corporation") announces that the release of the 2022 First quarter results will take place on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 9 a.m.
Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call during which the financial results will be presented.
Date and time
Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. EST
To attend the conference
Dial-in numbers: 1-855-453-5257 or 409-330-8829, with access code 2263317
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cpphdg3w
Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the conference and view a presentation which will be broadcasted live and on a deferred basis on Boralex's website at www.boralex.com. A full replay will also be available on Boralex's website until May 11, 2023.
The financial information will be released through a press release and on Boralex's website on May 11, 2022, at 7 a.m.
About Boralex
At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 2.5 GW. We are developing a portfolio of more than 3 GW in wind and solar projects and nearly 200 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.
For more information, visit www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
For more information:
|Media
|Investors
|Isabelle Fontaine
|Stéphane Milot
|Director, Public Affairs and Communications
|Senior Director – Investor Relations
|Boralex Inc.
|Boralex Inc.
|819-363-6338
|514-213-1045
|isabelle.fontaine@boralex.com
|stephane.milot@boralex.com
Source: Boralex Inc.
