SPO Global Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders

Shandong, China, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPO Global Inc. SPOM, a healthcare and biotech company, today provides a corporate update and letter from CEO Fengyou Lu.

Dear Shareholders,

We are excited to announce that from 2020 to 2021, our company launched a new sales business of low frequency therapeutic instruments and intelligent Chinese medicine decocting machines which attributed to an increase in revenues of $15,969,073.

Our machines are patented in China and our clients who use and have purchased these machines include Chinese medical clinics, facilities, traditional Chinese medicine hospitals in Shandong. In total, approximately one hundred medical institutions have purchased our machines.

As part of our new sales business, we have welcomed fifteen new employees to our team, who serve as sales managers and agents. This facilitates the sales of our machines and allows us to focus on completing orders, laying out our sales system, and providing technical support in relation to our products.

Although the pandemic ravaged through China, we continue to remain strong and push forward to promote the development of our medical care systems. We have a positive outlook for the remainder of the year and anticipate forging ahead to foster current relationships, create new connections, and provide quality care. We will continue to update our shareholders with our progress and thank you for your support and patience as we have made communication a priority for our investor community.

Sincerely,

Fengyou Lu

We encourage our shareholders to visit our corporate Twitter account for more updates: https://twitter.com/spo_global

About SPO Global Inc. SPOM: SPO Global Inc. recently completed its merger with Gerpang Healthcare Group. ( www.gerpanghealthcare.com ). Its subsidiary, Shandong Gerpang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an innovative and technological private enterprise located in the pharmaceutical Valley Industrial Park of Jinan High Tech Zone. Its main business scope includes Biomedical R&D, medical information software development and sales, medical high-tech introduction, medical high-quality consumables production and sales, health care products, drugs, medical equipment consumables agency and sales.

Company Disclaimers: As a Public Traded Company, within the guidelines of Federal and State Securities Law, SPO Global, Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, SPO Global, Inc. provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.