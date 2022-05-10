Innovative MedTech Announces Addition of Seasoned Media Executive to its Advisory Board

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") IMTH, a provider of health and wellness services, today announced the appointment of David Webb to the Company's external advisory board (the "Board") to provide advice and guidance to facilitate growth and innovation at the Company.



"We are very pleased to welcome David to our Advisory Board. His extensive and relevant experience will significantly add to our talented team of executives and advisors. I am excited to be able to bring his media background together with business acumen to support our future growth as we progress through launching our new products," said Michael Friedman, President of the Company.

Mr. Webb said, "I am excited to be a part of this promising company with a great group of individuals, and a shared mission, to serve under-served communities. I believe that we are on the right track to launch and establish ourselves as leaders in the adult day care and healthcare benefits, where we aim to solve major pain points. I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to engaging with leadership to ensure that they remain at the forefront of the discussion."

Mr. Webb was one of the sellers of RX Vitality, Inc., which the Company acquired on or about April 28, 2022.

David Webb

David has been entertaining and informing the public for more than three decades, from music to talk radio, in Boston, Houston, Dallas, New York City, syndication, now satellite radio and television. Currently, David hosts "The David Webb Show" on SiriusXM Patriot 125 with breaking news, analysis, and commentary. David is also a Fox News and Fox Business contributor as well as a Fox Nation host. Throughout his career, David has appeared frequently on radio and television worldwide. He has appeared on CNBC, numerous U.S. television stations, CNN International, BBC Radio, BBC TV, NDTV India, Dutch National TV and KSA2 Saudi Arabia. He has been featured in media outlets in Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, France, Australia, Brazil and Canada.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: RX Vitality digital wallet and health care app under development, and its wholly owned subsidiary SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com, and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

