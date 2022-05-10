Innovative MedTech Announces Addition of Seasoned Media Executive to its Advisory Board

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") IMTH, a provider of health and wellness services, today announced the appointment of David Webb to the Company's external advisory board (the "Board") to provide advice and guidance to facilitate growth and innovation at the Company.
"We are very pleased to welcome David to our Advisory Board. His extensive and relevant experience will significantly add to our talented team of executives and advisors. I am excited to be able to bring his media background together with business acumen to support our future growth as we progress through launching our new products," said Michael Friedman, President of the Company.
Mr. Webb said, "I am excited to be a part of this promising company with a great group of individuals, and a shared mission, to serve under-served communities. I believe that we are on the right track to launch and establish ourselves as leaders in the adult day care and healthcare benefits, where we aim to solve major pain points. I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to engaging with leadership to ensure that they remain at the forefront of the discussion."
Mr. Webb was one of the sellers of RX Vitality, Inc., which the Company acquired on or about April 28, 2022.
David Webb
David has been entertaining and informing the public for more than three decades, from music to talk radio, in Boston, Houston, Dallas, New York City, syndication, now satellite radio and television. Currently, David hosts "The David Webb Show" on SiriusXM Patriot 125 with breaking news, analysis, and commentary. David is also a Fox News and Fox Business contributor as well as a Fox Nation host. Throughout his career, David has appeared frequently on radio and television worldwide. He has appeared on CNBC, numerous U.S. television stations, CNN International, BBC Radio, BBC TV, NDTV India, Dutch National TV and KSA2 Saudi Arabia. He has been featured in media outlets in Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, France, Australia, Brazil and Canada.
About Innovative MedTech, Inc.
Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: RX Vitality digital wallet and health care app under development, and its wholly owned subsidiary SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com, and https://sarahcare.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Media inquiries:
Michael Friedman
708-925-9424
ir@innovativemedtechinc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.