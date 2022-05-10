CIP Real Estate Doubled Commercial Property Holdings with North Dallas Acquisition

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIP Real Estate acquired over 2.5 million square feet of commercial real estate in Texas and Georgia late last year, effectively doubling the size of its commercial property portfolio in the U.S. In 2022, several of the company's new North Dallas assets will be available for sale, along with select properties in California and South Carolina.
"We are excited about the acquisition of the Dallas North portfolio. It fits perfectly into our value-added business plan as we implement the sales of the smaller office assets while increasing income in the industrial portfolio" said Robert Strom, Chairman of CIP Real Estate.
The largest acquisition in CIP Real Estate's history was the Dallas North Portfolio, which includes 2.3 million square feet of properties in 36 individual industrial and office projects totaling 80 buildings located in Dallas and the rapidly expanding North Dallas cities of Richardson, Addison, Plano, Allen and Carrollton. The portfolio is approximately 80% occupied by over 550 tenants. The $265 million deal closed in December 2021.
"The acquisition of this portfolio of small bay industrial and office projects was a rare opportunity to acquire significant mass in the DFW metro, particularly in submarkets where reproduction is basically impossible due to zoning restrictions, lack of suitable land, and escalating construction costs. We are expecting rental rates to increase markedly in the next five years as strong demand for this product type outstrips the available supply of space," said Eric Smyth, CEO of CIP Real Estate.
CIP Real Estate plans to invest more than $20 million in capital improvements in the next three years across the portfolio. These capital improvements include updating the exterior of the properties and significantly upgrading interior suites.
All the assets in the Dallas North Portfolio were purchased from a Dallas-based private investment partnership, with debt funding from JP Morgan and MidFirst Bank coordinated by the Atlanta and Dallas based Equity, Debt, & Structured Finance team of Cushman & Wakefield. Correspondingly, the seller was represented in the transaction by the Cushman & Wakefield's Capital Markets and Industrial Advisory Group.
The portfolio was acquired by CIP Real Estate in its joint venture with Almanac Realty Investors, the private real estate investment arm of Neuberger Berman ( www.nb.com ), which provided up to $300 million of growth capital to CIP in 2019. CIP Real Estate's and Almanac's current portfolio is valued in excess of $865 million.
About CIP Real Estate LLC
CIP Real Estate LLC is a full-service real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, repositioning, re-branding, and management of industrial assets throughout West Coast, Southeast, and Texas markets. Founded in 1995 and based in Irvine, CA, the company owns and manages approximately 9.5 million square feet of quality properties, with offices in Ontario (CA), Riverside (CA), Hayward (CA), Las Vegas, Charlotte, and Atlanta. www.ciprealestate.com
Media Contact: Christine Byrd christine@writerbyrd.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.