Sunbelt Recognized as Business of Quarter by the City of Oldsmar

OLDSMAR, Florida, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Sunbelt, connecting clients and professionals to their next steps in their healthcare and education career journeys isn't something they take lightly. The team is passionate about their work, embracing the role they play in empowering others to achieve the highest visions and goals they have for themselves. That passion has now earned the staffing company recognition from the City of Oldsmar as the Business of the Quarter, lauding the organization for the work it does in enhancing life, work, and play in the small Florida community.
Oldsmar Vice-Mayor Jarrod Buchman presented the Business of the Quarter award to Sunbelt during a city council meeting on April 19. Buchman noted Sunbelt's office expansion and continuous employment of great corporate citizens were the primary reasons for being selected for the award.
Sunbelt recently expanded their Oldsmar headquarters from a 16,000 sq ft space to a 35,000 sq ft space located at 501 Brooker Creek Blvd. The expansion will allow Sunbelt to add 100 additional team members to the Oldsmar office.
"On behalf of the entire Sunbelt team, I'd like to thank the City of Oldsmar for recognizing us with the Business of the Quarter award," said Ken Kistner, Vice President of Sunbelt. "We strive to enhance the lives of our neighbors, friends, and colleagues in and around Oldsmar and nationwide, helping to connect them to opportunities to pursue their educational and employment goals. Being named the Business of the Quarter a second time is a great honor and demonstrates our passions are in the right place as we strive to be continuously involved in our community and dedicated to improving it."
To apply for positions in the newly expanded Sunbelt offices, visit sunbeltstaffing.com/about/careers. To learn more about the staffing company, visit sunbeltstaffing.com.
About Sunbelt
Sunbelt, headquartered in Oldsmar, FL, is a healthcare and educational staffing company connecting professionals to healthcare facilities and schools nationwide for 30 years. Sunbelt has been awarded the Business of Quarter in 2015 and 2022 by the City of Oldsmar as well as the Large Business of the Year in 2013 and 2019 by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. To learn more about Sunbelt, please visit sunbeltstaffing.com.
Attachment
Amy Radeka Sunbelt Staffing 813-792-3435 amy.radeka@sunbeltstaffing.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.