Sunbelt Recognized as Business of Quarter by the City of Oldsmar

OLDSMAR, Florida, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Sunbelt, connecting clients and professionals to their next steps in their healthcare and education career journeys isn't something they take lightly. The team is passionate about their work, embracing the role they play in empowering others to achieve the highest visions and goals they have for themselves. That passion has now earned the staffing company recognition from the City of Oldsmar as the Business of the Quarter, lauding the organization for the work it does in enhancing life, work, and play in the small Florida community.

Oldsmar Vice-Mayor Jarrod Buchman presented the Business of the Quarter award to Sunbelt during a city council meeting on April 19. Buchman noted Sunbelt's office expansion and continuous employment of great corporate citizens were the primary reasons for being selected for the award.

Sunbelt recently expanded their Oldsmar headquarters from a 16,000 sq ft space to a 35,000 sq ft space located at 501 Brooker Creek Blvd. The expansion will allow Sunbelt to add 100 additional team members to the Oldsmar office.

"On behalf of the entire Sunbelt team, I'd like to thank the City of Oldsmar for recognizing us with the Business of the Quarter award," said Ken Kistner, Vice President of Sunbelt. "We strive to enhance the lives of our neighbors, friends, and colleagues in and around Oldsmar and nationwide, helping to connect them to opportunities to pursue their educational and employment goals. Being named the Business of the Quarter a second time is a great honor and demonstrates our passions are in the right place as we strive to be continuously involved in our community and dedicated to improving it."

To apply for positions in the newly expanded Sunbelt offices, visit sunbeltstaffing.com/about/careers. To learn more about the staffing company, visit sunbeltstaffing.com.

About Sunbelt

Sunbelt, headquartered in Oldsmar, FL, is a healthcare and educational staffing company connecting professionals to healthcare facilities and schools nationwide for 30 years. Sunbelt has been awarded the Business of Quarter in 2015 and 2022 by the City of Oldsmar as well as the Large Business of the Year in 2013 and 2019 by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. To learn more about Sunbelt, please visit sunbeltstaffing.com.

