Axonius Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today announced that it has been named to Inc. magazine's 2022 Best Workplaces list. The annual list is the result of a comprehensive measurement, conducted by Quantum Workplace, of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility. The placement of Axonius on the list of 475 honorees reflects the company's excellence in management effectiveness, employee perks, and benefits, ability to foster employee growth, and overall company culture.

"Our inclusion on the Inc. Best Workplaces list is a testament to the culture of excellence we have built for our employees. Our leadership team is committed to creating an environment where employees feel supported and celebrated, with ample opportunities for personal and professional growth and success," said Nurit Shiber, chief people officer, Axonius.

For Axonius leadership, employee experience is a top priority across the business — from talent acquisition and onboarding to learning and development to employee engagement and recognition. The company invests substantially in its people team so it is empowered to hire globally, pursue ambitious diversity and inclusion programs, and cultivate an environment where every employee can achieve personal and professional success.

"I don't believe there are many companies out there in a similar stage offering as many growth opportunities to their employees as we do," continued Shiber. "Being a member of the Axonius team means loving a good challenge, aspiring high, and always striving to improve. The programs we've built to support our employees show the importance of these values and foster an environment where employees know they are leaving a lasting impact."

More than 69% of employees who have been with Axonius for more than one year have been promoted or took advantage of lateral growth opportunities on new teams. Amid high employee retention, Axonius also continues to expand its team substantially. In 2022, the company has added more than 180 team members, bringing its total employee count to more than 500 globally, with a dedicated presence in every region.

To support this rapid growth, Axonius offers flexible work hours, companywide long weekends known as Unwind Weekends, and access to mental health therapy, including a 24/7 employee assistance program. Employees are also encouraged to take paid time off to volunteer for causes they're passionate about.

This is not the first time Axonius has been honored for building a culture of excellence. In 2021, it was named to Fortune's 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces list and was recognized as one of Battery Ventures' 25 Highest-Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work For .

To learn more about what makes Axonius a best place to work and to see open positions, Axonius invites ambitious applicants to visit its career page and see what it means to be an Axonian.

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. With solutions for both cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of assets, including devices and cloud assets, user accounts, and SaaS applications, for customers around the world. For more, visit Axonius.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.