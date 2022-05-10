An Expert Guide to Exercising Pets on a Rainy Day

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regular exercise is integral to the overall health and well-being of a dog - it can also be a great bonding exercise between an owner and their furry friend. But what happens when the weather takes a turn and makes it hard to exercise a pet outdoors? Aussie Pet Doors, the leading provider of dog toys Australia-wide, reveals their best tips for keeping dogs physically active indoors.

Aussie Pet Doors explains that keeping dogs entertained and physically active indoors doesn't require a big house or lots of indoor space to run around - it just requires thinking outside the box. The pet experts suggest helping dogs hone their sniffing skills. Try hiding treats around the house for pets to sniff out - once they get better at finding the treats, start hiding them in more difficult locations, praising them each time they locate a treat. If owners are hesitant to stuff dog treats behind couch cushions or under furniture, a snuffle matt is another great option: put treats between the folds of felt and let the dog locate them by sniffing. An added bonus of snuffle mats is that they train dogs to play independently without relying on their owner to provide stimulation.

Stimulating a dog mentally is often just as beneficial as physical exercise, says Aussie Pet Doors. They encourage owners to invest in products that can provide mental stimulation - lick mats, treat-stuffers, and puzzles are all low-maintenance ways to improve mental agility in animals. More involved methods of mental stimulation include teaching dogs the names of each of their toys and teaching them new tricks. Research has revealed that mental stimulation paired with regular physical exercise typically breeds better behaviour in dogs than physical activity alone.

Keeping a pet stimulated indoors is simple if owners are willing to get a little creative and put in some time and effort. To learn more about how to improve pets' lives, contact the Aussie Pet Doors team today.

