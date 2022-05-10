HERE Collaborates with AWS on Supply Chain Solutions to Improve End-to-End Visibility and Fleet Efficiency

Disruptions across global supply chains reveal demand for location intelligence to improve asset tracking, logistics, and ETAs

Gartner, Inc. predicts "50% of global product-centric enterprises will invest in real-time visibility by 2023"

HERE delivers organizations enterprise-grade cost and time saving tools for real-time, multi-modal freight tracking, tour planning, and optimized fleet routing globally

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the world's leading location data and technology platform, today announced it has entered a five-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help organizations improve their supply chain visibility, transportation and logistics (T&L), fleet routing, and estimated times of arrival (ETAs) from the first-to-last mile of delivery.

According to Gartner®, "real-time transportation visibility continues to be a key priority for shippers and 3PLs, and their customers," and by 2023, 50% of global leading enterprises will have invested in real-time transportation visibility solutions.i Another Gartner report states, "increasingly, supply chain visibility adoption is no longer a "nice to have" for any organization— no matter the size, geography or industry."ii

As part of the collaboration, HERE will list its Supply Chain Solutions that are utilized by T&L companies globally in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. Additionally, HERE will work with AWS to bring to market advanced capabilities for T&L participants to leverage, such as warehouse and yard management, predictive ETA calculations, and CO2 fleet emission solutions.

HERE Supply Chain Solutions build on enterprise-grade map content and core location services (APIs for advanced traffic enabled routing, geofencing, geocoding, and mobile SDKs). HERE Supply Chain Solutions connect and integrate data from multiple stakeholders in the transportation ecosystem to optimize planning, prediction of events, shipment ETAs, and location-based analytics.

HERE Supply Chain Solutions include:

HERE Asset Tracking delivers real-time visibility of asset location and status. HERE leverages a Platform-as-a-Service model to enable businesses to track their assets seamlessly indoor and out. Businesses can reduce time and money spent on missing equipment and focus on optimizing asset utilization and efficiency.

HERE Tour Planning creates cost- or time-optimized tours for all vehicles in a fleet, incorporating vehicle type and capacity, to maximize utilization. The calculations reflect current traffic and use special truck-routing attributes, such as road, height, and turn restrictions, when heavy vehicles are used.

HERE Last Mile is an end-to-end software-as-a-service (SaaS) application for managing last mile and urban deliveries. It comes with a web-planning dashboard, mobile driver app, and real-time tracking for more accurate ETAs. Customers can easily integrate with their existing order management and Customer Relationship Management systems or use it standalone.

"The requirements for efficient tour planning are constantly growing in the transportation industry, corresponding to increased shipment volumes, complex planning processes and a shortage of skilled workers," said Tobias Braun, IT Project Manager at Active Logistics. "Using HERE Tour Planning, we have developed a comprehensive application that fully automates the transport planning process, with accurate traffic data, shipment prioritization, and delivery window compliance. This solution allows customers to reduce the time needed to plan hundreds of vehicles' routes from several hours to just a few minutes."

AWS is supporting HERE's innovative location-based service applications on AWS to increase visibility across supply chains while tackling some of the largest challenges in T&L globally. The development roadmap includes:

E xtending asset visibility beyond transportation modes and into the yards and warehouses;

beyond transportation modes and into the yards and warehouses; Enabling tracking beyond containers , pallets, and cages to monitoring the location and status of actual shipments;

, pallets, and cages to monitoring the location and status of actual shipments; Increasing the accuracy of predictive arrival and departure times (ETA/ETD) across transportation modes with AI/ML; and

(ETA/ETD) across transportation modes with AI/ML; and Providing services to measure fleet CO2 emissions in compliance with global standards and to conduct what-if scenario planning for fleet transitions to alternative fuels and drive trains.



"At the center of supply chain visibility is location intelligence. We have seen now that deep insights on the ‘where' and ‘when' dimensions of operations deliver tremendous value, from optimizing inbound and outbound logistics to middle and last mile delivery execution," said Edzard Overbeek, CEO at HERE Technologies. "We are proud to work with AWS on deploying these cost and time saving solutions for companies to minimize dwell times, predict ETAs more accurately across every stage, and begin the crucial step of measuring fleet CO2 emissions as the transition to EV vehicles accelerates and economies decarbonize."

"T&L companies around the world rely on real-time visibility for customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. When shipments do not arrive on time, or don't arrive at all, someone's bottom line is impacted," said Bill Vass, Vice President, AWS Engineering. "The AWS Services for data management and aggregation power HERE Supply Chain Solutions, and are required for the most relevant customer data to be conflated with the latest location intelligence to solve the visibility and predictability problem throughout a supply chain."

HERE is a partner to customers across the ecosystem of shippers, 3PL's, 4PL's, freight forwarders, and road carriers. Hundreds of companies within the transportation, logistics, and mobility sectors utilize HERE location data, software, and technology to create leading fuel, time, and cost saving applications.

By integrating supply chain data and combining it with rich enterprise-grade location data and services, HERE provides meaningful insights for supply chain operators to better optimize their workflows across the entire supply chain, from factory to inside the warehouse and outside on the yard, all the way to the last mile delivery. With data analytics, HERE machine learning algorithms can predict possible disruptions, identify patterns, and prescribe strategies to improve overall supply chain logistics performance.

