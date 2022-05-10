SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix Considers Adding HomeKit Secure Routers to Product Portfolio

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – SPYR Technologies ("SPYR" or the "Company"), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar smart home and connected car markets, is considering developing HomeKit Secure Routers while it investigates reselling OEM HomeKit Secure Router products.



"If you're going to be setting up a HomeKit-based environment, having your router provide a secure foundation is essential. Apple has provided the specs for HomeKit Secure Routers to allow smart home owners to further secure their smart home environment," said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. "We are currently evaluating various router products to use as the foundation for our own branded HomeKit Secure Router, but are also considering reselling best-of-breed OEM products until then."

"This is the sort of forward thinking that I have come to expect from Applied Magix," states Tim Matula, chief executive officer of SPYR Technologies. "Applied Magix has quickly become the foundation on which SPYR can rely to develop and deliver essential smart home products to a hungry market."

Applied Magix doesn't discuss future products or services, even really exciting ones, but keep checking SPYR and Applied Magix's websites, blogs and press releases for news about any further developments and new products.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products, with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc. develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Investor Contact: (303) 991-8000 ir@spyr.com

