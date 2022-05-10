Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. CCI ("Crown Castle") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.47 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 30, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022. Future dividends are subject to the approval of Crown Castle's Board of Directors.
ABOUT CROWN CASTLE
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and more than 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.
CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, SVP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050
