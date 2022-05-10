CareTrust REIT Announces Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. CTRE today announced the pending transfer of its common stock from the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). The Company expects its common stock to begin trading on the NYSE at market open on May 23, 2022 under its current ticker symbol "CTRE." The Company's common stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq until the transfer is complete.
"We are pleased to partner with the New York Stock Exchange as the new home for our common stock listing alongside many of our industry's most highly-regarded companies," said Dave Sedgwick, CareTrust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to working with the NYSE to leverage the full benefits of its platform."
"We are pleased to welcome CareTrust as it transfers its listing to the New York Stock Exchange and joins our leading community of icons and disruptors," said John Tuttle, Vice Chair and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group.
About CareTrust™
CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.
Contact:
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
(949) 542-3130
ir@caretrustreit.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.