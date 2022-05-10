Incorta Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta today announced that it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list . Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.



"At Incorta, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. For that reason, our goal has always been to create a workplace culture centered around employee empowerment, transparency, and honest communication," said Sheri Kelleher, Senior Vice President People and Places at Incorta. "We recognize that when people love what they do and are given the autonomy, respect, and support to work to their fullest potential, that is when the real magic happens. Being recognized by Inc. as one of the best workplaces is a testament to the amazing people that make Incorta the company it is, and the work we've done to get to this point."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

Incorta is a unified data and analytics platform — spanning data acquisition, data management, and data visualization — which is purpose-built to accelerate time to insight from operational data. It directly maps to the source application data, eliminating the traditional transformation and aggregation steps to deliver 100% of operational data to the business. This means that Incorta users can slash the time needed to prepare data, analyze all their usable data down to transaction-level detail, and enjoy unmatched performance even when analyzing billions of rows of data and hundreds of table joins.

"It is an honor to be included on Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces list," said Scott Jones, CEO of Incorta. "This recognition demonstrates the people-first culture we've created at Incorta, which celebrates individual thought and empowers everyone to use their voice to drive innovation and company growth."

This accolade adds to significant company momentum for Incorta, including record growth in revenue and a $120 million Series D funding round in 2021, as well as continued product innovation, including recognition by Gartner, Inc. in the 2022 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report. Incorta differentiates itself from competitors with its unique approach to real-time operational analytics that unlocks the full potential of application data.

Incorta provides an all-in-one unified data and analytics platform that is built for business agility. Its unique technology unlocks the full potential of application data within complex source systems, eliminates traditional data transformation and aggregation steps, and delivers 100% of usable data to the business. Incorta also makes packaged analytics applications available for various systems like Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), with prebuilt dashboards, KPIs, and schemas for specific financial modules such as payables, fixed assets, general ledger, and sub-ledger accounting. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, empowers the most forward-thinking companies to tackle their toughest data challenges, from innovators in the midmarket to Fortune 1000 category leaders such as Broadcom, Credit Suisse, and Shutterfly. To learn more and try it for yourself, visit www.incorta.com.