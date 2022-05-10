Smart Communications Named in 2022 WealthTech100 List of Innovative Tech Companies Transforming Banking and Wealth Management Industries

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced it was included on the prestigious WealthTech100 list for 2022. This list includes the world's most innovative technology solution providers that address the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by investment firms, private banks and financial advisors.
The WealthTech100 is determined by a panel of analysts and industry experts who select from a list of more than 1,200 businesses. Smart Communications was recognized because its innovative cloud technology solves significant industry problems, improves the customer experience and generates efficiency improvements across the financial services value chain.
Through its Conversation Cloud™ platform, Smart Communications enables banks and financial services institutions to transform the way they engage with customers, advisors and trading partners, so they can gain wallet share while driving efficiencies and reducing compliance risks. Unlike other firms, Smart Communications provides solutions across the entire client and advisor experience, from acquisition to onboarding and service. Wealth management and investment firms gain the ability to succeed in today's digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. The company recently launched a new solution enabling clients to deliver highly personalized, interactive Client Reporting.
"The rise of digital distribution channels and online financial products has opened new client segments for investment firms and financial advisors," said Richard Sachar, Global Director at FinTech. "As a result, businesses that fail to keep up with the latest technologies and innovation will be less competitive and lose market share over time The WealthTech100 list helps senior decision-makers in the industry filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in areas such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage."
"We are thrilled to be included on the prestigious WealthTech100 list that spotlights the most innovative technology companies in the financial services industry today," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. "By using our industry-leading cloud technologies, our wealth management and private banking clients can take a modern approach to personalizing customer conversations that deliver enterprise-scalability across new client acquisition, onboarding, and client servicing processes."
Smart Communications will be showcasing its solutions on May 25 in Zurich, Switzerland at the Private Banking and Wealth Management conference and June 16-17 in New York at the FinancialPlanning INVEST event.
A full list of the WealthTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.WealthTech100.com.
About Smart Communications
Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today's digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications' Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.
Smart Communications Media Contact Roberta Patterson Analyst Relations and Public Relations Manager Smart Communications rpatterson@smartcommunications.com +1-919-450-7736
