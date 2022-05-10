Ophelia Clarke, Srividya Jagannathan, and Jeanine Sullivan of ConnectWise Named to CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named three members of the ConnectWise team, Ophelia Clarke, Srividya Jagannathan and Jeanine Sullivan, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.



By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

Ophelia Clarke, manager, partner success, has expanded ConnectWise's Strategic Partner Program to more than 500 partners. The program is designed to provide partner insight and actionable data cross-functionally. Ophelia's biggest accomplishments include identifying partners that are considering other providers, determining their reasons, and collaborating with key stakeholders across the organization to help improve their experience. Additionally, she spearheaded an outcome-based business review initiative for high-touch partners in the US, which helped ensure they were deriving maximum value out of their recurring meetings with success managers.

Srividya Jagannathan, director of engineering, led efforts with the information security team on its "Shift Left" strategy -- the practice of implementing security testing and processes to the left, or earlier, in the software development lifecycle to find and prevent issues as early as possible. While handling remote employees, she focused on improving the employee experience and driving accountability in teams, helping them to continuously improve the partner experience.

Jeanine Sullivan, senior business consultant, is a certified trainer at both the owner level and the service executive level, for Service Leadership, Inc., a ConnectWise solution. Jeanine provides insights that remove frustrations for partners in their use of ConnectWise products and strategically assists them to reach their business goals from an Operational Maturity Level(™) perspective.

"ConnectWise is blessed to have among our ranks these incredibly accomplished and talented women, who consistently provide impeccable service to our partners," said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. "Ophelia, Srividya and Jeanine are the gold standard for what it means to serve our partners and others within the channel. It is a privilege to have them at ConnectWise."

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

